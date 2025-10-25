Yellowstone wolves gang up on grizzly bear in battle over carcass

By Pete Thomas USA Today

In Yellowstone National Park, when a bison dies it’s not long before wolves or grizzly bears move in on the carcass.

If one or two wolves are on the carcass, a lone grizzly bear can usually clear them out for dibs on the quality flesh.

But if the competition involves an entire wolf pack, it’s a different story.

Footage, captured by Scott Brovsky and shared this week via Instagram, illustrates how persistent wolves can be while trying to run off a grizzly bear.

The wolves work as a team and are shown alternately nipping at the male grizzly bear’s hide to keep him confused and unable to take the offensive.

At one point the bear stops and sits upright, defensively with paws outstretched, while circled by wolves.

Brovsky explained that the wolves, some wearing research collars, are from the 8 Mile Pack in the park’s northern range.

With the camera back on the carcass, the footage ends with a dark-colored wolf feasting on bison meat.

Brovsky told FTW Outdoors that he captured his footage with Sony equipment from between 325 and 500-plus yards.