Gavin Newsom for president? California governor says he’s considering running

By Kathryn Palmer USA Today

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will consider making a run for the White House after next year’s midterm elections, following months of speculation the Democratic figure is preparing for a 2028 presidential bid.

In a taped interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning” that aired on Oct. 26, Newsom said he is giving “serious thought” to running for president.

“I’d be lying otherwise,” Newsom said, when asked if he was considering it. “I’d just be lying. And I’m not − I can’t do that.”

It’s not the first time Newsom has signaled his interest in the White House – and he’s been at the top of Democratic rosters for years. Before former President Joe Biden ended his 2024 campaign and endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris, Newsom’s name was often floated as a possible Democratic candidate.

Despite the speculation, the governor was one of the Biden-Harris campaign’s most vocal surrogates. He staunchly supported Biden as the nominee – and later Harris. Newsom has drawn increased attention over the years for his willingness to go toe-to-toe with Republican politicians in debates and on social media.

Since President Donald Trump began his second term in January, Newsom has stepped up his adversarial position against the Republican administration, once again fashioning himself as a leader of the Democratic resistance to the Trump administration.

It’s a role he also played during the president’s first term, and he has made waves in recent months for publicly sparring with the president and Vice President JD Vance in viral social media posts and videos.

The governor has also launched various legal challenges, including over the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles in June. Newsom is backing a statewide ballot measure known as Prop. 50, a counter to Texas’ redistricting efforts that would redraw the state’s congressional districts through 2030 and create five more seats favorable to Democrats.

Recent polls show the measure has significant support in the deep-blue Golden State.

Newsom, 58, is a former mayor of San Francisco is currently in his second term as California’s governor. He will term-out at the end of 2027.

He did not say in his interview with CBS, taped in San Jose, when exactly he expects to make his decision after the midterm elections.

“I’m looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028, and who meets that moment,” Newsom said. “And that’s the question for the American people.”

Newsom’s aired interview comes a day after Harris told the BBC she still isn’t ruling out another presidential run, after choosing not to run to succeed Newsom as the next governor of California.

This article originally appeared on USA Today