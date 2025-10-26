NFL locals: Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss earns sparkling PFF grade

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Kaden Elliss (Idaho) was the only bright spot on a drab day for the Atlanta Falcons.

The seventh-year pro continues to trend toward star status this season, his best yet in the NFL. Elliss had another solid individual showing Sunday, recording a team-high 12 tackles (two for loss) and a pass deflection during the Falcons’ 34-10 loss to Miami.

Elliss, who played all 69 defensive snaps, was the highest-graded defensive player for either team, according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics. He posted a stellar mark of 90.2.

Nine of his tackles resulted in gains of 3 yards or less. He also broke up a third-down pass during the second quarter to end a Miami possession.

On the season, Elliss has a team-high 48 tackles, along with six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and three PBUs.

The former Vandals superstar (2014-18), a seventh-round draft pick by New Orleans in 2018, is coming off a breakout season in which he totaled a career-best 151 tackles. Now an Atlanta team captain, Elliss is asserting himself as one of the league’s rising defenders.

• Christian Elliss (Idaho), a starting inside linebacker for New England, tallied three tackles during the Patriots’ 32-13 win over Cleveland.

The fifth-year pro, who’s in his first season as a weekly starter, played 38 of 52 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Elliss threw a lead block for teammate Robert Spillane, helping the fellow Pats linebacker return an interception to the Browns’ 6-yard line in the third quarter.

• Cam Ward (WSU), the rookie quarterback for Tennessee completed 22 of 38 passes for 259 yards with a touchdown and an interception during the Titans’ 38-14 loss to Indianapolis.

Ward tossed a 1-yard TD to tight end Gunnar Helm early in the second quarter, but struggled to move the offense otherwise as Tennessee fell to 1-7. He threw an errant pass into the end zone midway through the quarter, and had it picked off.

Ward took four sacks, pushing his league-high sack total to 34 on the year. For the season, Ward has passed for 1,615 yards and five TDs with six interceptions on a 57.7% completion rate. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft has the lowest passer rating among starters (71.7).

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU) rotated into the Carolina Panthers’ lineup at cornerback and totaled three tackles and broke up one pass during a 40-9 loss to Buffalo. Smith-Wade, a second-year pro and former fifth-round draft pick, played 27 of 63 defensive snaps, per PFF.

• Daniel Ekuale (WSU), a defensive tackle for Pittsburgh, sustained a knee injury early in the second quarter of the Steelers’ Sunday night game against Green Bay. Ekuale sat on the ground for a moment holding his knee before walking gingerly to the injury tent. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. The seventh-year vet did not record any stats.

• Esa Pole (WSU) signed with Kansas City’s practice squad Saturday after being waived by the New York Jets two days prior.

Pole, an offensive tackle, had initially signed with the Chiefs in May after a standout senior season at WSU, during which he allowed no sacks. He had a solid preseason with Kansas City, too, allowing no pressures and committing no penalties, but the Chiefs waived him in late August and he was signed to the Jets’ practice squad shortly after.

Pole started for two seasons at WSU (2023-24). The Hayward, California, native hadn’t played football before tried his hand at the sport and wound up launching his career during his days at Chabot College in the Bay Area.

Pole will join three other former Cougs in Kansas City : cornerback Jaylen Watson, safety Jaden Hicks and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. Pole and Hicks were WSU teammates in 2023.

• Kendrick Bourne (EWU) recorded 44 yards on three catches for San Francisco during a 26-15 loss to Houston. He had a long reception of 18 yards.

The veteran wideout, in his second stint with the 49ers, has 429 yards on 39 catches this season – both rank second on the team.

• Efton Chism III (EWU), a rookie receiver/return man for New England, was inactive for the Patriots’ 32-13 win over Cleveland.

Chism had been New England’s primary kick returner over the past two weeks, and he’d seen some action on offense as a blocking receiver. The former FCS All-American at EWU made his NFL debut Oct. 12 in a win over New Orleans.

• Ryan Rehkow (Central Valley) averaged 58 yards on three punts with a long of 65 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals during their 39-38 loss to the New York Jets.