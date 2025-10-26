Sandpoint’s Jeff Gove earns spot in 2026 Senior PGA Championship

Jeff Gove, director of instruction at The Idaho Club near Sandpoint, closed with a 4-under 68 Sunday to claim fifth place at the Senior PGA Professional Championship and qualify for the 2026 Senior PGA Championship.

Gove, who started the day in 13th place, soared up the leaderboard with his bogey-free round on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker course in Port St. Lucie, Florida. His 68 matched Bob Sowards for Sunday’s lowest score.

Gove made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 and birdied both par-5s on the back nine. He finished at 4-under 284 for 72 holes and earned $13,000. Justin Hicks, of Wellington, Florida, posted four under-par scores en route to an 8-under 280, one shot in front of Alan Morin and two ahead of Omar Uresti.

Gove will play in the Senior PGA Championship for the second consecutive year when he tees it up April 16-19 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Gove, who played on the PGA Tour for eight seasons, finished 64th at last year’s event at Congressional Country Club. He also played in the 2023 Senior PGA Championship.

Former Eastern Washington Eagle Brian Thornton, teaching pro at Meridian Valley Country Club (Kent, Washington), tied for ninth at 1-under 287 and will join Gove at the 2026 Senior PGA Championship.