SNAP benefits won’t go out Nov. 1. ‘The well has run dry,’ USDA says.

By Melina Khan USA TODAY

The 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will go without their benefits come Nov. 1 because of the government shutdown, according to a new message from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SNAP, also known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides low-income families monthly benefits to afford healthy food.

In recent weeks, the USDA – which oversees the program – warned that SNAP money for November could be in jeopardy if the shutdown continues. But in a prominent new message on its website as of Oct. 27, the USDA said no benefits will be issued on Nov. 1.

Parts of the government effectively stopped operating Oct. 1 after lawmakers in Congress failed to agree on funding allocations for the 2026 fiscal year.

Health care policy remains a key sticking point in the shutdown for Democrats, who are pushing to reverse Republican cuts to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. Republicans have argued that heath care can be debated after the shutdown is over.

Will SNAP benefits go out in November?

The USDA confirmed in a new message on its website that no SNAP benefits will be issued come Nov. 1.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 1,” the message reads, in part.

Echoing similar comments from Republicans and officials from President Donald Trump’s administration, the message pointed blame at Democratic lawmakers for the shutdown. The USDA is led by Trump appointee Brooke Rollins.

“We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats,” the message said. “They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

SNAP money is allocated monthly, so October benefits went out as usual despite the government shutdown.

USDA says it can’t tap into contingency funds for SNAP





The USDA’s shutdown contingency plan said the agency has a reserve of contingency funds, which can be used to pay benefits directly. The plan, which was issued in September, has since been removed from the USDA’s website.

In a letter shared with USA TODAY, however, the USDA said the contingency money is available only “to supplement regular monthly benefits when amounts have been appropriated for, but are insufficient to cover, benefits.”

“The contingency fund is not available to support FY 2026 regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists,” the letter said.

The letter also said states can’t pay for SNAP payments and be reimbursed, even if they are willing to do so.

“The best way for SNAP to continue is for the shutdown to end,” the letter said.

USDA warned about funding lapse earlier in October

Though the USDA’s new statement provides a definitive answer on November SNAP benefits, the agency had been warning about the lapse in funding.

In a letter to state agencies dated Oct. 10, the agency said there would be “insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits” if the shutdown continued.

Usually, states send data about eligible households’ SNAP benefits to its Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) vendor each month.

But in the letter, which was signed by SNAP development director Sasha Gersten-Paal, the USDA directed states to pause on sending that information “until further notice.”

Then, in a statement to USA TODAY on Oct. 22, the USDA said “an inflection point” was approaching for SNAP and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC.

What can SNAP recipients do for assistance in November?

Those who typically rely on SNAP benefits can use food banks and other subsidized meal programs amid the funding lapse. To find a local food bank, enter a ZIP code on Feeding America’s website.

SNAP relies on cooperation between state agencies, which oversee benefits, and the federal government, which pays for them. Therefore, SNAP recipients should check with their individual state agency to find other food assistance for November.

Also, while benefits are issued monthly through an EBT card, they do not expire for a full calendar year, so recipients who have leftover money on their EBT card can still use it in November, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.