Sounders fall to Minnesota United FC in penalties after scoreless draw

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair stuck his tongue out as he stepped away from the net on a frosty night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The best-of-three playoff series against fifth-seeded Seattle was heated. But nearly two hours later, he cooly saved an Alex Roldan penalty kick to crack the door open for a playoff win, wagging his tongue with confidence.

Loons teammates Kelvin Yeboah, Nectarios Triantis, and Joaquín Pereyra made their shots against Stefan Frei to push the door open more. Sounders midfielders Cristian Roldan hit the cross bar and Danny Leyva, who could’ve kept the shootout alive, clanked the post.

Minnesota defeated the Sounders 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regulation to win Game 1. The side will travel to Seattle for Game 2 at Lumen Field on Nov. 3.

The Loons unraveled in the 10th minute when referee Alexis Da Silva showed a yellow card to St. Clair. The Canadian international was irate Sounders defender Jackson Ragen wasn’t called for a foul against Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the box.

Hlongwane was cruising toward goal with only Frei in front of him in the ninth minute. Ragen caught up deep in the box and placed a hand on Hlongwane. The midfielder sent a right-footed shot toward goal as he stumbled to ground.

Minnesota’s “Wonderwall” naturally wanted Da Silva to award a penalty or at least review the play. Neither happened and defender Michael Boxall earned a foul against Jordan Morris, stopping play, St. Clair rushed to give Da Silva an earful.

Minnesota had other chances. Alex Roldan had to clear an attempt at foot from the line in the 18th minute. Frei had a save off a corner kick in the 38th minute and through the run of play in the 41st minute.

Morris, Jackson and Yeimar flirted with netting the opening goals, but the best chance was a team buildup for winger Paul Rothrock. His right-footed shot in the 30th minute sailed over the crossbar.

But the sides went into the break goalless.

Minnesota’s signature this season has been goals off set pieces. The Loons had three in an eight-minute span around the hour mark and couldn’t score. Pereyra whiffed on two free kick opportunities in the second half.

Cristian Roldan had a perfect chance in the 54th minute, which was a perfect opportunity for St. Clair to show why he’s a front-runner to win MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

St. Clair was also skillful in the 80th minute when forward Danny Musovski tried to tap a shot across the line. The keeper deflected the ball with the crook of his left leg at the near post.

Monday’s starting lineup is likely what many would’ve predicted for a playoff run but was a first for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer due to injuries and suspensions.

Young designated player Pedro de la Vega is out with a season-ending knee injury he suffered last week, but Rothrock has been a constant on the left wing this season. Morris started up top, his fifth consecutive start since returning from a shoulder injury. Center back Yeimar was in his post alongside Ragen on the backline after missing the past three matches with a hamstring injury.

Minnesota coach Eric Ramsay didn’t start Yeboah, but the team’s current leading goal-scorer (nine) was available as a sub. He missed the past month of matches due to a hamstring injury.

The Loons were limited up top because they transferred striker Tani Oluwaseyi to Spain during the summer window. The Canadian international led the team with 10 goals and eight assists in 24 MLS competitions.

Instead, veteran midfielder Rob Lod started at the forward position and Yeboah subbed on in the 71st minute. He entered the match with midfielder Hassani Dotson, who replaced Joseph Rosales.

Schmetzer shifted to playing with two forwards in the 72nd minute when he had Musovski replace Ferreira. Musovski led the Sounders with a career-best 14 MLS goals during the regular season.

Sounders winger Georgi Minoungou subbed on in the 81st minute for Rothrock to offer fresh legs.