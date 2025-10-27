Tyon Grant-Foster eligible to play for Gonzaga after preliminary injunction granted
Tyon Grant-Foster is eligible to play for Gonzaga.
After a 2½-hour hearing at the Spokane County Courthouse, Judge Marla Polin ruled in favor of the graduate transfer, granting him a preliminary injunction that will allow him to compete this season.
Grant-Foster has been fighting the NCAA for another year of eligibility. The Grand Canyon transfer argued only one of his junior college seasons at Indian Hills Community College (2018-19, 2019-20) should count toward his eligibility, and that he shouldn’t be penalized for the seasons he spent at DePaul, where Grant-Foster suffered a life-threatening heart incident in the team’s first game and didn’t make another appearance for the Blue Demons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
