Gonzaga Basketball

Tyon Grant-Foster eligible to play for Gonzaga after preliminary injunction granted

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster walks out of huddle in the second half of a NCAA exhibition basketball game against the Northwest Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA. (By James Snook / For The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 459-5584

Tyon Grant-Foster is eligible to play for Gonzaga.

After a 2½-hour hearing at the Spokane County Courthouse, Judge Marla Polin ruled in favor of the graduate transfer, granting him a preliminary injunction that will allow him to compete this season.

Grant-Foster has been fighting the NCAA for another year of eligibility.  The Grand Canyon transfer argued only one of his junior college seasons at Indian Hills Community College (2018-19, 2019-20) should count toward his eligibility, and that he shouldn’t be penalized for the seasons he spent at DePaul, where Grant-Foster suffered a life-threatening heart incident in the team’s first game and didn’t make another appearance for the Blue Demons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

