Letters for Oct. 28

Spokane Sports supports Together Spokane Initiative

I am writing on behalf of Spokane Sports to express our support for the Together Spokane initiative, a vital collaboration between Spokane Public Schools and Spokane Parks and Recreation. This effort will fund more than 200 projects that enhance our schools, parks and neighborhoods, and it stands to make a significant impact on our community.

As a leader in promoting sports tourism, Spokane Sports understands that quality sports facilities are essential to attracting and retaining major tourism events. Tournaments such as the Middle School Basketball Championships and the USA Volleyball Pacific Northwest Qualifier not only generate millions of dollars in impact but also give Spokane families opportunities to compete in their own backyard. These events build community pride while keeping vital dollars within our local economy.

The statistics are compelling. According to the Sports ETA State of the Industry Report, sports tourism is now a $52 billion industry, fueling substantial economic activity nationwide. In Spokane, our work contributes $93 million to the local economy each year and supports 589 jobs across hospitality, transportation and retail.

The proposed improvements through Together Spokane – modernizing schools, creating new parks and upgrading existing facilities – will ensure Spokane remains competitive in sports tourism. This partnership also maximizes taxpayer investment by combining funding for shared projects.

Together Spokane’s goals to strengthen neighborhoods, improve public health and support economic growth align seamlessly with our mission at Spokane Sports. I encourage our community to support Together Spokane on the ballot this November.

Ashley Blake

Spokane

Baumgartner: Please cross the aisle to fix our country

Rep. Baumgartner, don’t you think it’s time to stand up and serve the people of your district rather than make excuses for the acts of terrorism perpetrated by our president?

I am a Vietnam-era veteran with a hearing disability. Before Trump began destroying the nation’s governing system (like what he’s doing to the White House itself!) I could walk into our local veterans hospital and receive care for problems with my hearing aids or other hearing issues within an hour. Now I have to mail my hearing aids into the clinic or drop them off and wait a week or more to get them fixed.

I only have a 10% disability and get by OK, but other veterans with more severe issues are isolated from their loved ones and placed in situations where they often can’t even hear a car coming up behind them if they are walking across a street thanks to Trump.

The VA staff aren’t to blame; they try to give the same level of excellent service they always have but are crippled by staff shortages and budget cuts too severe to overcome.

Now, all Americans are suffering even worse thanks to the government shutdown caused by Trump’s minions. When are you, Rep. Baumgartner, going to cross the aisle and work with Democrats to fix our nation’s problems? When are you going to finally realize that the country’s biggest threat isn’t coming from our Southern border, it’s coming from the White House?

Steve Blewett

Spokane

Gratitude for assistance received by people after a fall

On Saturday, Oct. 18, my sister, a friend and I attended the “No Kings” protest at Clark Park. After the gathering, as we were walking back to our vehicle on East Empire Avenue, I had a “face-to-face” meeting with a sidewalk which ended up being a messy, bloody affair.

From all sides of me, people came forward to offer support of all kinds from first aid to reassurance and stayed until the ambulance arrived and then saw me off.

I was and remain overcome with gratitude for every one of them. I wish I could tell you who they were, but shock prevented me from collecting names!

This is America and Americans at their best.

Kathleen Schwanz

Spokane