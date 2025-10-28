Prep roundup: Hayden Anderson scores 100th career goal for East Valley; District 6 4A/3A opening round results

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school girls soccer in the opening round of the 4A/3A District 6 tournament and 2A league games. The District 6 2A tournament begins on Saturday.

Girls soccer

4A

Lewis and Clark 7, Hanford 0: Aubrey Anderson and Keegan Tee scored twice each and the second-seeded Tigers (9-1-4) shut out the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (6-10) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Lewis and Clark plays third-seeded Richland on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Mead 3, Kamiakin 0: Berry Olivia scored a goal and assisted on another and the third-seeded Panthers (9-2-6) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Braves (13-5). Mead plays top-seeded Chiawana on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Richland 2, Ferris 0: The third-seeded Bombers (13-2) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Saxons (4-6-2). Ferris will face seventh-seeded Hanford in a loser-out game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Details were unavailable.

Chiawana 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: The top-seeded Riverhawks (15-2-1) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Bullpups (4-10-2). G-Prep will face fifth-seeded Kamiakin in a loser-out game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Details were unavailable.

3A

University 2, Southridge 0: Lily Thornburg and Makenna Duricic each scored a goal and the third-seeded Titans (7-2-6) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Suns (6-10). University plays second-seeded Walla Walla on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Walla Walla 1, Cheney 0: The second-seeded Blue Devils (8-9) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Blackhawks (6-9-2). Cheney will face sixth-seeded Southridge in a loser-out game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Kennewick 2, Ridgeline 1: The fourth-seeded Lions (8-7) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (9-5-1). Ridgeline will face either ninth-seeded Central Valley or top-seeded Mt. Spokane in a loser-out game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Details were unavailable.

2A

Deer Park 6, Rogers 0: Sienna Breneman scored a goal and dished out two assists, and the visiting Stags (6-7-2, 3-6-2) shut out the Pirates (1-11-1, 0-5). Ava Reed scored twice for Deer Park.

East Valley 3, Clarkston 0: Hayden Anderson scored two goals, with the second being her 100th career goal at EV, and the visiting Knights (8-4-4, 5-3-3) defeated the Bantams (2-12-1, 0-10-1). Lily Somers had 10 saves for Clarkston.