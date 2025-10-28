This day in history: Idaho Catholic bishop was considering Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s request for mission. More robbers arrested

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Coeur d’Alene Tribe was attempting to gain title to the Old Cataldo Mission, and Idaho’s Catholic bishop was “considering” the tribe’s request.

The tribe said the historic 1853 mission in Cataldo, Idaho, “has been sacred ground for the tribe and other Northwest Indians.”

However, “individuals in the state government have voiced opposition to the move,” said Hillary J. Skanen, executive director of the tribe.

She said opponents have “sought to persuade the diocese to deed the property directly to the state, free of any title interest for the tribe.” She said opponents had used “threats of suits and other coercive measures.”

Within a year, the site would become an Idaho state park, known today as the Old Mission State Park.

From 1925: Three more members of an alleged robber gang were arrested in Newport, and police expected to make several more arrests soon.

“There are indications that one strong gang of thieves have been working in small towns all over the Inland Empire,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

They were accused of robberies in Oakesdale, Ione, St. Maries, Wilbur and Bovill.

Police said they had recovered some of the missing loot, including a gun stolen in one of the burglaries. Police also found “a complete set of burglar tools.”

