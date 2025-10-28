Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas D. N. Warner Brotherton and Meagan L. Laprath, both of Spokane.

Jarreau S. Squetimkin, of Spokane, and Tawny I. Barrows, of Shelton, Wash.

Nathan S. McConchie and Kathleen A. Bernier, both of Spokane.

Paul A. Caldeira and Sophia L. Madill, both of Spokane.

Patrick J. Darke and Amber L. Goss, both of Spokane.

Rogelio Ramirez Garcia and Asheley A. Spears Guillen, both of Spokane.

Christopher B. Groom and Rebecca D. Cheyney, both of Deer Park.

Timothy J. Smith and Cheryl L. Jacobs, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lanze G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Sarah M. Taylor, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Joseph Wade, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Rebecca Bechtold, restitution of premises.

Hydrafab Northwest Inc. v. Jonathan Kimball, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kieffer, Shalena L. and Mark E.

Salvaggio, Michael T. and San Angelo, Erin B.

Patchett, Aran J. and Kendra L.

Copher, Matthew S., Sr. and Stephanie M.

Stroup, Shannon C. and Bryer, Toby J.

Lake, Destinee L. and Savannah M.

Machnev, Ashleigh R. and Ilya A.

Haskins, Teresa and Sean

Weldon, Michael A. and Caroline B.

Koss, Kirsten H. and Collin

Gablehouse, Tammy and Randall

Hilmo, Cal and Amanda

Moran, Jordan A. and Santiago, Sydney L.

Lowry-Schiller, Quinn K. and Lederle, Rebecca M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Colton G. McGraw, 25; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel Alvarez, 43; 12 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jeffrey L. Boughter, 39; 30 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Quiaunte E. D. Bridges, 27; 17 days in jail, malicious mischief of property.

Shane S. Cadena, 39; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cameo R. Chezem, 37; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Christopher E. Damrill, 41; 12 days in jail, theft.

Morgan S. Fairbanks, 27; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Flores E. Garcia, 33; 12 days in jail, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christopher R. Joiner, 43; 44 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and possession of another’s identity.

Dillon R. Lamb, 39; two days in jail, harassment.

Haley Littlefield, 25; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Victor B. McKee, 56; 74 days in jail, harassment and telephone harassment.

James W. Miller, 57; 12 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and vehicular interference.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lance A. Thomason, 39; 30 days in jail, two counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Anthony T. Thompson, 44; 60 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nathaniel N. Thomson, 37; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Sophia G. Withrow, 20; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jacob I. Adler, 40; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Clayton L. Baker, 50; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

James L. Gardner, Jr., 24; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Derek M. Moen, 31; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Christopher B. Andersen, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Mary E. Tinkle, 49; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Micalah R. Renshaw, 22; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, third-degree theft.

Lesha S. White, 60; 10 hours of community service, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Brandon F. Anderson, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristian H. Carrillo, 38; 60 months of probation, physical control.

Minnie P. Andrade, 55; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, operating a vehicle without insurance.