What to stream: A grab bag of trick-or-treat movie options

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

At this point in spooky season, you’ve probably already heard all about the best horror movies of the year, etc. But what about a post trick-or-treat come down? You might want something to stream while the kids sort their candy, or something to enjoy while the trick or treaters visit, or just enjoy a cozy night in. Something seasonally appropriate but not too scary, that can entertain a crowd.

If you want to show your cinephile bona fides, turn to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s, like James Whale’s “Frankenstein” movies (as preparation for Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” which launches on Netflix Nov. 7). The 1931 “Frankenstein” and 1935’s “The Bride of Frankenstein” both star Boris Karloff as the Monster, with Elsa Lanchester joining as the Bride in the sequel. These classics are spooky and atmospheric but not too scary. Stream them on Prime Video.

Or check out the 1942 “Cat People,” directed by Jacques Tourneur, one of the iconic RKO horror films produced by Val Lewton. Stream it on Watch TCM or rent it on other digital platforms.

You can never go wrong with “Hocus Pocus” on Disney+, but what about the 1987 cult favorite “The Monster Squad,” scripted by Shane Black? The “Stranger Things” prototype sees a group of young friends face down the iconic monsters Dracula, Frankenstein and Wolfman in this nostalgic favorite. Stream it on Prime Video or Paramount+.

Some spooky season animated favorites include Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride” (2005), featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter (stream it on HBO Max) and “Wendell & Wild” (2022), voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, directed by Henry Selick (who was Oscar nominated for “Coraline”). Stream that on Netflix.

You can get your original “Beetlejuice” (1988) fix on HBO Max, then turn to Netflix for the sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (2024), both directed by Tim Burton and starring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. For witchy girls night in, you already know it’s time for “Practical Magic” (1998), starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman and directed by Griffin Dunne. Stream it on HBO Max. For a comedy-forward boys night, the only answer is the Sandman, and his enduring Halloween classic ensemble comedy “Hubie Halloween” (2020), streaming on Netflix.

After the kids head to bed, you can catch up on 2025’s best horror with Ryan Coogler’s sexy vampire saga “Sinners,” starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twins Smoke and Stack, and Zach Cregger’s unnerving “Weapons,” about the rot at the core of society that eats at the most vulnerable among us. Both are streaming on HBO Max. Over on Netflix, catch up with Josh Ruben’s romantic horror slasher “Heart Eyes,” starring Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt as a pair of star-crossed lovers stalked by a killer.

Enjoy this last week of spooky season before it’s time to break out the holiday decorations – it’s the ideal weekend to cue up Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-motion classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” streaming on Disney+.