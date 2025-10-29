Acting chair of Spokane County Democrats charged with DUI

The acting chair of the Spokane County Democratic Party is facing a driving under the influence charge after he was arrested in early September, and now is being accused of violating a court order by continuing to use alcohol.

Matthew Sorey was arrested early in the morning on Sept. 7 after someone called police to report a man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle, which was parked and blocking traffic lanes, according to court records.

The man, later identified as Sorey, woke up and began driving on State Route 290. He was pulled over by a Washington State Patrol trooper as he was turning off the highway. The trooper had observed Sorey’s brake lights didn’t illuminate when stopping, court records say.

Court records say Sorey had obvious impairment, smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Sorey also needed to be reminded of what documents he was requested to provide shortly after being asked for his ID, registration and proof of insurance, the trooper wrote in his report.

The trooper reported Sorey denied having any alcohol or drugs, but had a THC vape pen in his pocket. THC is a primary active substance in cannabis.

At the time of his arrest, police reported Sorey’s blood alcohol content as 0.14. The legal limit for driving in Washington is 0.08.

Sorey, 25, became acting chair after Spokane County Democratic Party Chair Naida Spencer announced her immediate resignation on Sept. 10. That appointment came three days after Sorey’s DUI arrest.

Sorey provided a brief statement on Wednesday regarding the charge.

“It’s a personal legal matter that I’m dealing with internally through the court system,” Sorey said. “I got involved with my community because I want to make Spokane a better and more vibrant place, and I’m committed to continuing that.”

After his arrest, a District court judge ordered Sorey to not commit any further criminal law violations and to not use, possess or consume alcohol or nonprescribed drugs including marijuana. That order will likely stay active until the case is closed.

Sorey, however, can be seen drinking a Rainier beer in a photo taken by the alternative news site Range, at the Range Politicrawl event on Oct. 10. Rainier does not produce any nonalcoholic beverages.

Sorey declined to comment Wednesday on the photo of him drinking or whether he had disclosed the charge to the Democratic Party.

Sorey is also the campaign manager for Zack Zappone, a Spokane City councilman seeking re-election this election.

Zappone said he is aware of the charges and believes in the due process of the courts. He confirmed that Sorey remains his campaign manager and said he would await court decisions before making any changes.

“This is a personal legal issue that occurred on his personal time,” Zappone said on Wednesday. “… I am focused on my campaign and service to the people of Spokane.”

State Democratic Party Committee Member Bernadine Bank also declined to comment on the case.

Sorey does not have a previous criminal history, according to court records. His next hearing for the DUI charge is scheduled for Nov. 5.