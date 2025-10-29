Boeing says it is increasing push for replacements amid St. Louis strike

By Jack Suntrup St. Louis Post-Dispatch St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS – Boeing is accelerating its efforts to hire replacement workers, a push that will likely displace some striking workers, a company executive said Tuesday.

Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing’s defense, space and security division, said the company is expanding third-party support for certain jobs and “assessing opportunities to streamline factory operations.”

He also claimed the company was welcoming back workers who are crossing the picket line.

The union has said “very few” members have crossed the picket line.

The union said Tuesday it had filed a second unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board because of Boeing’s refusal to negotiate in good faith. The first charge was filed earlier this month

In a message to its members, the union said every American should be “deeply concerned that this company is prolonging this strike and attempting to hire inexperienced third-party workers to build some of the most advanced military jets and defense systems in the world.”

Parker’s Tuesday note to all St. Louis-area Boeing workers marked the latest escalation in the ongoing standoff between the Boeing Co. and 3,200 members of the local aerospace workers and machinists union.

Boeing had about 16,000 workers total in the St. Louis area as of August, according to the company.

The strike began Aug. 4.

Parker’s letter Tuesday followed union members’ narrow rejection of Boeing’s fourth contract offer on Sunday, 51% to 49%.

The Boeing offer rejected Sunday called for $7,000 in bonuses over the course of the contract, along with 24% general wage increases over five years: 8% in the first year and 4% in each of the remaining years.

On Monday, the union submitted a counteroffer to Boeing. But the union said Boeing rejected the proposal.

In his letter, Parker said the company’s latest offer was “more than fair” and that the union’s actions and rhetoric were needlessly prolonging the strike.

Parker didn’t directly say the company rejected the union’s Monday counteroffer. But he said the union’s leadership “asked for more money after we’ve repeatedly said more is not coming.”

The union on Monday proposed $10,000 in bonuses with a 20% general wage increase over a four-year contract: 8% in year one and 4% for the remaining three years.

Employees receiving top pay would get a 5% lump sum payment in the second year of the contract, as well as a 1.5% raise and a 2.5% lump sum payment in the fourth year.

The union wants senior employees to get a raise in each year of the contract.