Gonzaga picks up first commitment in 2027 recruiting class from top-20 prospect Dooney Johnson

Gonzaga closed out a busy October on the recruiting trail with another high-profile commitment.

Dooney Johnson, a four-star guard from Milwaukee considered to be the 17th-best player in the country according to On3/Rivals, became the first player from the 2027 recruiting class to commit to Gonzaga, revealing his decision just one day after returning from his official visit in Spokane.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf was the first to report on Johnson’s commitment, sharing the news Wednesday on X before the prospect posted a graphic to his Instagram account depicting him in three different Gonzaga jerseys.

“It was a really good process,” Johnson told ESPN. “Me and Gonzaga have been talking all throughout the year. The conversation we’ve had has been great. We made that connection in person and over the phone. Going on the official visit, it really solidified it for me.”

The 6-foot-5 guard is entering his junior season at Milwaukee Juneau High School and will play one more prep season in 2026-27 before joining the Zags ahead of the 2027-28 college basketball campaign.

He becomes the fourth high school-aged prospect to commit to Gonzaga this month, joining three class of 2026 recruits in German combo guard Jack Kayil (Oct. 1), four-star center Sam Funches (Oct. 17) and four-star small forward Luca Foster (Oct. 25).

Johnson chose the Zags over a number of high-profile schools in major conferences, including Indiana, Syracuse, LSU, Missouri, Wake Forest, Marquette and Wisconsin.

Accompanied by father Torre Johnson Jr., a former college basketball player who went to Oklahoma State, and his mother and younger brother, Johnson visited Gonzaga over the weekend and stayed through Monday’s exhibition game against Division II Western Oregon.

Johnson arrived at the Kennel shortly after Gonzaga player Tyon Grant-Foster was granted a preliminary injunction in a Spokane County Courthouse, allowing him to play for Mark Few’s program this season. The ruling came just after 5 p.m., roughly an hour before the Zags and Wolves tipped off at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Johnson and Gonzaga assistant RJay Barsh walked into the Kennel together at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, followed just four minutes later by Grant-Foster, who received a huge applause from fans, not to mention high-fives and hugs from various Zag teammates.

The high school junior told ESPN that Gonzaga’s handling of the Grant-Foster situation, and support for the Grand Canyon transfer, played a role in his decision to commit less than 48 hours after watching the team play on Monday.

“It was more so how they carried themselves and the brotherhood they had,” Johnson said. “It was how they all fought for him and went to court for him and really came together in these tough moments. It really meant a lot. Even with me coming down at that time, they still took care of me. It made me feel special. It made my family feel special.”

Other factors came into play for Johnson, who rates as one of the top-30 players in the 2027 class by ESPN, is ranked as the No. 3 point guard and unanimously considered the top recruit in Wisconsin by all three major recruiting services (On3/Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN).

Torre Johnson Jr. coached former Gonzaga one-and-done standout Jalen Suggs while the now-Orlando Magic guard was playing on the AAU circuit in fifth grade.

“That’s my guy,” Johnson told ESPN. “I’ve always looked up to him.”

A big and athletic guard who could continue to climb up the recruiting rankings before he arrives at GU, Johnson averaged 25.5 points per game and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore at Milwaukee Juneau.