On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee NBATV
Football, college
4 p.m.: Norfolk State at Delaware State ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Marshall at Coastal Carolina ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Tulane at UTSA ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami Prime Video
Golf
4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: Maybank Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Tampa Bay TNT
Soccer, women’s
6 p.m.: USL Super League: Carolina at Spokane SWX
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, high school
7 p.m.: GSL: Cheney vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change