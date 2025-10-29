The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee NBATV

Football, college

4 p.m.: Norfolk State at Delaware State ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Marshall at Coastal Carolina ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Tulane at UTSA ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami Prime Video

Golf

4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: Maybank Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Tampa Bay TNT

Soccer, women’s

6 p.m.: USL Super League: Carolina at Spokane SWX

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, high school

7 p.m.: GSL: Cheney vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Miami 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change