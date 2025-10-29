Prep volleyball: Mead not missing a beat with new coach Karrie Delp as district tournament approaches

First-year Mead volleyball coach Karrie Delp, facing, talks to her team after the first set against Shadle Park on Tuesday, October. 28, 2025, at Shadle Park High School in Spokane, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

When the offseason volleyball program started this summer at Mead High School, Karrie Delp couldn’t help but feel like one of the new kids on the team.

But any nerves Delp had quickly turned to excitement as she settled in as the new head coach of one of the region’s most successful teams following the retirement of longtime coach Shawn Wilson last season.

“I feel super blessed to be at a program with such an incredible history and legacy,” Delp said. “I can imagine, you know, having a new coach coming in your senior year is really hard. But I think just, in general, the culture of the program is really embracing what I’m hoping to bring.”

And if early returns are any indication, Delp seems to be a perfect fit for the Panthers.

Mead (10-5, 6-3 Greater Spokane League) wrapped up its regular season Tuesday night with a 25-22, 28-26, 22-25, 25-12 victory at Shadle Park for its sixth victory in the past seven matches. The Panthers earned the GSL’s No. 3 seed into next week’s District 6 tournament where they will travel to the Mid-Columbia Conference’s No. 2 seed – who is still to be determined.

Delp credits many of the returning players, along with several key newcomers, in keeping the winning tradition alive through the transition.

“The great thing about our two seniors we have is they were leaders before this year, and that is really, really important,” Delp said. “But I’m a firm believer that leaders aren’t appointed, so I don’t believe in, like, designating captains because leaders rise to the top. But it’s also been great seeing our freshmen, like Zuri Gonzales, come in as a freshman setter and lead the court.”

One of those two seniors is setter and outside hitter Janae Demant, who said that she’s really enjoyed the energy Delp has brought to the bench.

“Karrie actually coached my sister, so I’ve known her for a while and I really like the way she coaches us,” Demant said. “It’s definitely fun to get some more energy. Shawn was very laid back, and he kind of lets us bring our own energy, but Karrie’s very energetic. She loves us all, and that’s what makes it really special.”

Delp understands the shoes she’s trying to fill are big ones left by Wilson and his staff. In his 11 seasons at the helm, the Panthers won two state titles in 2021 and 2023, along with four second-place finishes.

Delp credits Wilson with helping her through the transition, including retaining some of the previous staff.

“(Shawn) and I actually coached together before, and he was really supportive of me considering taking the job and going through the whole process,” Delp said. “I had great conversations with everyone who was already on staff, and I’m a firm believer that you go in and see what’s right, keep that, and then you kind of work on everything else. So most of the people I was able to retain along with bringing in some people who were with me before.”

The move to Mead comes after a seven-year stint at North Central for Delp. She was named the GSL 4A-3A coach of the year in 2022, and said that her time there taught her to appreciate the person as much as the wins and losses.

“I learned an appreciation that you never can count anyone out,” Delp said. “I think that’s where I really decided that it was gonna be more about the kid than the win. And when people know you care about them, they’re willing to do anything for you.

“And that’s what I saw at NC. A lot of sacrifice.”

Demant said that her and the rest of the team are now willing to show that sacrifice as they gear up for another postseason run.

“If we’re challenged, we’ll be able to rise to the occasion,” Demant said. “That’s something Karrie has really instilled in us.”