Prosecutors: Kohberger should pay more restitution

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office defended its request for convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger to pay more restitution to the families of the victims he killed in November 2022 in Moscow.

In a recent court document, prosecutors Bill Thompson and Ashley Jennings responded to Kohberger’s objection to higher compensation.

The prosecutors are asking for restitution to cover the travel and lodging expenses for the families who attended Kohberger’s court proceedings. Idaho’s Crime Victims Compensation Program is not covering these expenses as the prosecutors previously thought.

Latah County is also seeking restitution to pay for the families’ funeral expenses.

Kohberger’s attorneys Anne Taylor, Elisa Massoth and Bicka Barlow argued in a recent court filing that because the families received donations from the public, they did not suffer an economic loss that requires reimbursement. They cited several GoFundMe campaigns that raised thousands of dollars for the families.

Thompson and Jennings argue that those donations were voluntary and were not attached to any contractual obligations. Under Idaho law, the prosecutors argue, these payments do not reduce Kohberger’s restitution obligations.

Kohberger’s attorneys also say their client has no ability to earn money or pay money as he remains in prison during his four consecutive life sentences.

“Under Idaho law, he will never be able to profit by way of book, movie, or entertainment of any kind,” they wrote.

Kohberger is facing more than $300,000 in fines, fees and restitution.

Thompson and Jennings argue that the inability to pay is not itself a reason to deny restitution, according to Idaho law. Judges have discretion to order restitution in individual cases.

They say Kohberger has received financial compensation from family and “third parties.”

Kohbeger allegedly received money while he was in custody at Ada County Jail and Latah County Jail. A summary of those contributions has been sealed by Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler.

“Additionally, this case has and will continue to attract world-wide attention which could result in the Defendant prospectively receiving monies subject to interception by the state treasurer,” Thompson and Jennings wrote.

Ada County will hold a restitution hearing at 9 a.m. PST Nov. 5 to discuss this matter.