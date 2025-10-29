‘Rocky Horror’ revival to star Luke Evans in Broadway debut

NEW YORK – Broadway’s gearing up for the “Time Warp” again as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns with Luke Evans leading the revival of the camp cult-classic.

The Welsh-born “Alienist” star, who’s no stranger to the stage in his native U.K., will star as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by Tim Curry in the 1975 film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sam Pinkleton – who recently won a Tony for his direction of “Oh, Mary!” – will helm the Richard O’Brien-created production, opening April 23 at Studio 54, with previews set for March 26.

“I’m giddy to crack this untamable classic open with the razor-sharp Luke Evans at the center,” Pinkleton said in a statement to THR and Playbill. “It seriously is the honor of a lifetime to bring the freakiest people I’ve ever met into the freakiest theatre I’ve ever been in to revisit the freakiest show there’s ever been.”

On screens big and small, 46-year-old Evans is known for “Fast & Furious 6,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” and for bringing Gaston to life in the live-action “Beauty and the Beast.” He took the London stage in productions of “Rent,” “Miss Saigon” and “Avenue Q.”

“Rocky Horror” debuted in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre and has remained on stages around the world ever since, with the film – also starring Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick – becoming a regular fixture of interactive late-night theatrical showings or shadow casts.