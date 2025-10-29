Spokane County sees first flu death of the season

By Amanda Sullender The Spokesman-Review

Spokane has seen its first influenza death of the cold and flu season.

In their 70s with underlying conditions, the Spokane County resident died earlier this week. They are one of seven influenza hospitalizations in the county so far this season.

“This heartbreaking loss reminds us how dangerous influenza can be,” Spokane Regional Health District health officer Francisco Velázquez said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the individual who passed.”

Up until this case, the fall respiratory virus season had not hit Spokane much. There was only one flu hospitalization in September, and wastewater monitoring has continued to show minimal flu in the area.

Common symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat and fatigue. While many of these symptoms can be mild, they can also cause serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia. Those at high risk of serious illness include the elderly, young children, pregnant women and those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the disease.

During the previous flu season there were 504 flu-related deaths in Washington state, including 53 in Spokane County. The county also saw 888 hospitalizations for the virus that year.

The best way to prevent influenza is vaccination. According to state Department of Health data, only 13.6% of Washington residents have received a flu vaccine so far this season. That number drops to 10.8% when looking specifically in Spokane county. By the end of the last flu season, only a quarter of Spokane residents got vaccinated.

Flu shots are generally free, covered by health insurance and available at local pharmacies.