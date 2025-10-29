This day in history: KHQ radio was about to take the airwaves. Polygraph test not allowed in murder trial

KHQ radio was scheduled to begin broadcasting from the Davenport Hotel the next day, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Oct. 29, 1925. Frank Buhlert, KHQ director, would be at the microphone and one of the first programs would feature a preview of the upcoming football game between Gonzaga University and the Haskell Institute (now Haskell Indians Nations University). The newspaper also reported that leaders from tribes in the Inland Northwest met with President Calvin Coolidge in Washington D.C. before the start of the Northwest Indian Congress in Spokane, including Igance Garry of the Spokane Tribe. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Everett Hofmeister Jr., a former Bonner County prosecutor, was on trial in Lewiston for the murder of his first wife, Darlene Hofmeister.

Her body was found in a wrecked pickup truck, which was found north of Sandpoint. An autopsy found she had died by strangulation.

Evidence came out in the trial that Hofmeister was engaging in a love affair with his legal secretary prior to his wife’s death.

The defense said Hofmeister’s polygraph test showed he “had nothing at all to do with the death of his wife,” but the judge refused to admit the results of the test into evidence.

Tull and Gibbs, “Spokane’s greatest home furnishing store,” ran an ad in the Spokane Daily Chronicle on Oct. 29, 1925, promoting the city’s newest radio station, KHQ: “You’ll want to welcome our new 1,000-watt station.” Tull and Gibbs was located at First Avenue and Wall Street in downtown Spokane. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1811: First Ohio River steamboat leaves Pittsburgh for New Orleans.

1886: The first ticker-tape parade marking the dedication of the Statue of Liberty is held in New York City.

1929: Stock market crash on Wall Street, known as “Black Tuesday,” triggers the Great Depression.

2015: China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.