2 people found dead in flooded NYC basements during heavy rainstorm

By Thao Nguyen USA Today

Two people died in flooded basements on Oct. 30 after heavy rainfall in parts of New York City inundated streets and caused transit delays, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a man who was trapped in a flooded basement in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, shortly before 4:25 p.m. ET, the New York Police Department told USA Today. Divers from the fire department recovered the body of a 39-year-old man, who was transported to a local hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. His identity was not released, pending family notification.

At around 4:44 p.m., police said they received a 911 call about a man in a basement in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. After arriving at the scene, witnesses told officers that a 43-year-old man had been found unconscious inside a flooded boiler room in the basement.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. The man was identified as Juan Carlos Montoya Hernandez, according to police.

The two deaths occurred while a flash flood warning was in effect for Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and parts of Manhattan. The National Weather Service said a strong, “quick-moving” frontal system brought moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds, and minor coastal flooding to the area on Thursday.

The weather service noted that the rain and wind would be consistent into Thursday evening before tapering off later in the night. Winds ranging from 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, were expected to continue into Friday, according to the weather service.

According to NYC Emergency Management, the weather service reported that 1.8 inches of rain fell in Central Park on Thursday – preliminarily breaking the previous record of 1.64 inches set in 1917. The weather service also reported that 1.97 inches of rain fell at LaGuardia Airport, which would preliminarily break the record of 1.18 inches set in 1955, the department said.

Severe weather closed roadways, caused transit disruptions

The weather service urged the public to “avoid flooded streets, use caution around fallen branches and other debris, and stay clear of any trees or power lines that are down or could be in danger of falling.”

Flooding blocked and closed some roadways, including the westbound Long Island Expressway and the westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway, according to city officials. High standing water levels above tires on some cars were reported in part of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the weather service said in a summary of storm reports.

Flooding also caused subway delays as crews worked to remove water from the tracks. John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport both warned earlier in the day that the weather would affect flights and cause disruptions.