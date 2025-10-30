Ana de Armas calls it quits with Tom Cruise after less than a year of dating

Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2024, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Europe/TNS)

Ana de Armas has reportedly called it quits with Tom Cruise, nearly a year after the stars first sparked rumors of a May-December romance – or showmance.

The “Ballerina” star, 37, “started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going” with 63-year-old Cruise, a source told Us Weekly.

“Tom and Ana are done for now,” the insider said of de Armas’ decision to “put the brakes on it” after she was first linked to the “Mission: Impossible” star in February.

The source suggested that not all hope is lost for the Oscar nominees, as de Armas “still likes him a lot, and they have a connection.”

“They want to remain friends, but she needed to take a step back,” the insider said, adding that they’ll “see how things go in the future.”

Speculation that Cruise and de Armas, who will co-star in Doug Liman’s thriller “Deeper,” had more than a working relationship began with London sightings over Valentine’s Day weekend, mid-March and just before de Armas’ birthday in April. By June, they were spotted yachting in Menorca, Spain.

But it wasn’t until July, when they were photographed holding hands in the far lower key Woodstock, Vermont, that onlookers started to believe it was more than just a PR relationship meant to boost disappointing box office numbers for Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” or de Armas’ “John Wick” spinoff, released in late May and June, respectively.

The Daily News has reached out to representatives for Cruise and de Armas.