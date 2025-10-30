The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
37°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Carolina Ascent break through in second half for 2-1 win over Spokane Zephyr

From staff reports

The Spokane Zephyr could only hold on for so long.

Carolina Ascent FC peppered the Zephyr’s defense with 18 shots, eventually breaking through for a 2-1 win in USL Super League action Thursday night at a chilly ONE Spokane Stadium.

Midfielder Rylee Baisden scored in the 59th and 68th minutes for the Ascent (4-2-4) on assists from Audrey Harding and Mackenzie George, respectively.

The Zephyr (3-4-5) got on the board via a penalty from Ally Cook in the 81st, but couldn’t make up the deficit.

Spokane mustered six shots, despite holding 57% possession, losing the ball to 18 interceptions.