Comcast shares slide as broadband subscriber losses continue

By Kelcee Griffis Bloomberg

Comcast Corp. shares fell after the cable and media company reported its 10th straight quarter of losses in broadband customers and said it doesn’t expect the trend to turn around in the near future.

Philadelphia-based Comcast shed 104,000 net broadband subscribers in the third quarter, though that was fewer than the loss of 140,000 predicted by analysts. In the connectivity unit that includes broadband, Comcast’s biggest by far, revenue fell 1.4% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined 3.7%.

“The broadband environment remains intensely competitive, which we do not expect to change anytime soon,” co-Chief Executive Officer Mike Cavanagh said Thursday on a call with investors.

The shares slid 4% Thursday morning in New York. They are down 24% this year through the close on Wednesday.

Comcast’s internet and cable-TV businesses have been under pressure from changing consumer preferences as customers cut the cord in favor of streaming services and flock to fiber and 5G home internet plans offered by Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and AT&T Inc. The competition has forced Comcast management to respond on several fronts, including offering cheaper plans at slower speeds for low-income consumers.

In April, Comcast introduced a new internet pricing program, including a five-year price guarantee. The company has also stepped up promotion of its Xfinity wireless phone service. Subscribers to the five-year internet plan get a free mobile line for one year. Under a long-running deal with Verizon and increasing use of its own infrastructure, Comcast is able to undercut its competitors with a lower-priced mobile offering.

That strategy found success in the third quarter with net mobile additions of 414,000, topping estimates of 387,000 new lines.

Executives cautioned that, despite slowing broadband subscriber losses, the promotions and price cuts in the broadband segment will continue to weigh on profits, as reflected in the decline in Ebitda in the latest quarter. “We expect this decline to build slightly over the next several quarters as we continue to invest in pricing, product and customer experience,” Cavanagh said.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong said the company is barreling ahead with the changes even though they’re painful in the near term because it will ultimately lead to better customer satisfaction and retention. “There’s no mandate to slow that down,” he said. “Instead, it’s ‘let’s get to the other side.’ And so as you’ve seen, that’s going to create a little bit of pressure. You saw that in the quarter. You’ll see it again next quarter.”

Comcast promoted Steve Croney to head the connectivity and platforms unit effective early next year. Previously he’d served as chief operating officer of the business unit, a position that was newly created in January. He succeeds Dave Watson, who will become vice chairman of the company.

Executives hedged their bets when asked on the call about their interest in making a bid for Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Cavanagh said the “bar is very high for us to pursue any M&A transactions, given how strongly we feel about the businesses we have, the strategies we’re pursuing and the opportunities we have ahead of us.” But, he said, “expect us to look at things that are trading in the space around our industry.”

Warner Bros. is considering a possible sale of all or part of its business and Comcast is among companies that are weighing bids for the media and entertainment giant, Bloomberg has reported. Warner Bros. said it is looking at “a broad range” of options, including a planned split-up of the company by mid-2026, an outright sale or separate deals for its studios and streaming or cable-TV units.

“I think the strategies we have are really sound and durable without M&A,” Cavanagh said, noting the company’s NBCUniversal unit has attracted the NBA and wooed star TV producer Taylor Sheridan away from rival Paramount Skydance Corp.

“You can expect that any view we would have about other media assets that could be complementary to our existing media business would be of the same sort,” Cavanagh said. “So in this case, it would be streaming assets and studio assets, since there’s no other parks assets out there.”

Upcoming costs, including incorporating Comcast’s newly acquired NBA rights and completing the spinoff of the Versant cable TV assets, led Comcast to pull back its quarterly share buyback, Armstrong said. Comcast said last year that it planned to spin off some of its cable TV channels, including MSNBC, CNBC and USA Network, while keeping its NBC broadcast network, Peacock streaming service and Bravo channel under NBCUniversal.

Third-quarter revenue fell 2.7% to $31.2 billion, beating estimates of $30.7 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were $9.67 billion, in line with Wall Street projections. Comcast reported a net loss of 257,000 video subscribers, beating expectations for 321,000 customer departures. That was the smallest loss in several years for the segment.

Profit at Comcast’s media unit, which includes the NBC network, increased 28%. Last year, the quarter included expenses for the Summer Olympics. Subscribers of the Peacock streaming service jumped 14% to 41 million but fell short of expectations after it raised subscription prices by $3 a month in July. The service lost $217 million, worse than expected. Comcast’s film and TV studios reported a 22% profit decline.

Revenue from theme parks, including the new Epic Universe in Orlando, rose 19% to $2.72 billion. Profit climbed 13% to $958 million.