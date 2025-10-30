Girls soccer prep roundup: West Valley wins GSL 2A league title; Freeman wins third straight NE2B league title

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school girls soccer action in the last games of the regular season. The District 6 2A and 2B/1B tournaments begin on Saturday.

Girls soccer

2A

West Valley 8, Pullman 0: Claire Busse scored three goals with an assist on another and the Eagles (16-0, 11-0) shut out the visiting Greyhounds (7-4-4, 6-2-3). Lauren Matthew and Chloe Van Wey each scored two goals for WV.

West Valley wins the GSL 2A league title and finished with an undefeated season. West Valley scored 121 goals and did not allow a single one. The Eagles earn a bye in the opening round of district playoffs and will play either fourth-seeded Deer Park or fifth-seeded Clarkston on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the District 6 GSL 2A semifinals.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 0: Senior Emma Aceveda scored two goals and the Bantams (2-12-1, 1-9-1) shut out the visiting Pirates (1-12-1, 0-6-0). Seniors Abby Ausman, Sophea O’Harra and Ashley Eggleston scored a goal apiece on senior night.

Fifth-seeded Clarkston plays fourth-seeded Deer Park on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Union Stadium and sixth-seeded Rogers plays third-seeded East Valley at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the District 6 GSL 2A soccer tournament. The winners advance to play top-seeded West Valley and second-seeded Pullman in the semifinals and the losers are out.

2B

Freeman 5, Davenport 0: Nora Gass and Rylee Russell scored two goals apiece and the Scotties (14-2, 12-1) defeated the visiting Gorillas (14-2, 12-2). Kelsey Hollen had eight saves in the shutout. Rylee Russell now has 52 goals on the season, most in Washington state across all classifications. She is also tied for 11th in the United States according to MaxPreps.

With the win, Freeman wins the league title for the second straight year since dropping classification from the NEA. The Scotties earn a bye in the opening round of district playoffs and will play on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at The Hub in the District 6 2B/1B semifinals. Third-seeded Davenport plays sixth-seeded Kettle Falls on Monday at 3 p.m. at The Hub in a District 6 2B/1B loser-out opening round game.

Northwest Christian 7, Newport 0: The Crusaders (14-2, 12-2) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (6-8-2, 5-8-1). Details not available.

Second-seeded NWC earns a bye in the opening round of district playoffs and will play on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at The Hub in the District 6 2B/1B semifinals facing either third-seeded Davenport or sixth-seeded Kettle Falls. Fifth-seeded Newport plays fourth-seeded Upper Columbia Academy on Monday at 3 p.m. at The Hub in a District 6 2B/1B loser-out opening round game.

Upper Columbia Academy 2, Reardan 1: The Lions (6-8, 6-8) defeated the visiting Screaming Eagles (0-16-1, 0-13-1). Details not available.

Chesterton Academy 2, Kettle Falls 1: The Knights (3-11, 3-11) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (5-10-1, 5-9-0). Details not available.