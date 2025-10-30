On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship practice … TruTV
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship … FS1
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto … Fox 28
Football, college
4 p.m.: Memphis at Rice … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Brown at Penn … ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse … ESPN
5 p.m.: Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech … CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona … ESPN2
Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Maybank Championship … Golf
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Football, high school
7:30 p.m.: GSL: Deer Park vs. Rogers at ONE Spokane Stadium 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying … TruTV
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship … KSKN
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 7 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at Toronto … Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Golden State at Indiana … NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Penn State at Ohio State … Fox 28
9 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Texas … ABC
9 a.m.: Miami at SMU … ESPN
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Houston … FS1
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Illinois … NBC
9 a.m.: UCF at Baylor … ESPNU
9 a.m.: UAB at UConn … CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Army at Air Force … CBS
9 a.m.: Navy at North Texas … ESPN2
10 a.m.: Arizona State at Iowa State … TNT
Noon: Louisville at Virginia Tech … KSKN
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland … CBS
12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Florida … ABC
12:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College … ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State … Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Delaware at Liberty … CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State … FS1
12:45 p.m.: Virginia at California … ESPN2
1 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington … SWX
1 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth … FloCollege
1 p.m.: Central Michigan at Western Michigan … ESPNU
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Ole Miss … ESPN
4 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado … FS1
4 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State … CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at NC State … ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Tennessee … ABC
4:30 p.m.: USC at Nebraska … NBC
4:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State … CBS
5 p.m.: Arkansas State at Troy … ESPNU
7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Utah … ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at San Jose State … CBS Sports
Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Maybank Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia … NHL
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane … Victory+
Horse racing
11 a.m.: Breeders’ Cup Championships … USA
2:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Championships … NBC
4 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Championships … USA
Soccer, men
5:30 a.m.: EFL: Blackburn at Leicester City … CBS Sports
8 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Burnley … USA
1 p.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool … USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 7 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at Toronto 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
1 p.m.: Sac. State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: On the Goal Line with Jim Walden 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship … NBC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: San Francisco at New York Giants … CBS
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit … Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Buffalo … CBS
5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington … NBC
Hockey, NHL
12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Utah … NHL
4 p.m.: Calgary at Philadelphia … NHL
Horse racing
8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races … FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at West Ham United … USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City … USA
11 a.m.: USL: Rhode Island at Charleston … CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Los Angeles FC at Austin … FS1
6 p.m.: USL: Orange County SC at Sacramento … CBS Sports
Soccer, women
Noon: NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City … ESPN
2 p.m.: NWSL: Gotham FC at North Carolina … ESPN
Volleyball, college women
9 a.m.: Princeton at Brown … ESPNU
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Texas … ESPN
Volleyball, professional
1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Drews … ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 94.5-FM
All events subject to change