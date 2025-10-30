Updated Thu., Oct. 30, 2025 at 3:43 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship practice … TruTV

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship … FS1

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at Toronto … Fox 28

Football, college

4 p.m.: Memphis at Rice … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Brown at Penn … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse … ESPN

5 p.m.: Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech … CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona … ESPN2

Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Maybank Championship … Golf

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Football, high school

7:30 p.m.: GSL: Deer Park vs. Rogers at ONE Spokane Stadium 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying … TruTV

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship … KSKN

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 7 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at Toronto … Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Golden State at Indiana … NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Penn State at Ohio State … Fox 28

9 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Texas … ABC

9 a.m.: Miami at SMU … ESPN

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Houston … FS1

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Illinois … NBC

9 a.m.: UCF at Baylor … ESPNU

9 a.m.: UAB at UConn … CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Army at Air Force … CBS

9 a.m.: Navy at North Texas … ESPN2

10 a.m.: Arizona State at Iowa State … TNT

Noon: Louisville at Virginia Tech … KSKN

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland … CBS

12:30 p.m.: Georgia at Florida … ABC

12:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College … ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State … Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Delaware at Liberty … CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State … FS1

12:45 p.m.: Virginia at California … ESPN2

1 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington … SWX

1 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth … FloCollege

1 p.m.: Central Michigan at Western Michigan … ESPNU

4 p.m.: South Carolina at Ole Miss … ESPN

4 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado … FS1

4 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State … CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at NC State … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Tennessee … ABC

4:30 p.m.: USC at Nebraska … NBC

4:30 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State … CBS

5 p.m.: Arkansas State at Troy … ESPNU

7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Utah … ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at San Jose State … CBS Sports

Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Maybank Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia … NHL

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane … Victory+

Horse racing

11 a.m.: Breeders’ Cup Championships … USA

2:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Championships … NBC

4 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Championships … USA

Soccer, men

5:30 a.m.: EFL: Blackburn at Leicester City … CBS Sports

8 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Burnley … USA

1 p.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool … USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 7 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at Toronto 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

1 p.m.: Sac. State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: On the Goal Line with Jim Walden 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship … NBC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: San Francisco at New York Giants … CBS

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit … Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Buffalo … CBS

5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington … NBC

Hockey, NHL

12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Utah … NHL

4 p.m.: Calgary at Philadelphia … NHL

Horse racing

8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races … FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at West Ham United … USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City … USA

11 a.m.: USL: Rhode Island at Charleston … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Los Angeles FC at Austin … FS1

6 p.m.: USL: Orange County SC at Sacramento … CBS Sports

Soccer, women

Noon: NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City … ESPN

2 p.m.: NWSL: Gotham FC at North Carolina … ESPN

Volleyball, college women

9 a.m.: Princeton at Brown … ESPNU

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Texas … ESPN

Volleyball, professional

1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Drews … ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 94.5-FM

All events subject to change