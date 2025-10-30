Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Hillyard on Saturday

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who then left the scene Saturday night in the Hillyard Neighborhood.

Spokane police officers responded to the crash about 10:40 p.m. on Freya Street and Everett Avenue, Officer Daniel Strassenberg, police spokesman, said in an email.

The police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and no other information was available because of the ongoing investigation, Strassenberg wrote.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the name of the pedestrian, but had not as of Thursday afternoon.