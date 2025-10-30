This day in history: Idaho’s newest attorney general contender decided to run after being acquitted of his wife’s murder

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Everett Hofmeister Jr. was acquitted on charges of murdering his wife – and immediately announced plans to run for Idaho attorney general.

The jury verdict was not surprising, since the judge had labeled the prosecution case as “weak” and the prosecutor admitted the same. More surprising was Hofmeister’s plan to run for office.

Hofmeister, a former Bonner County prosecutor, said he made his decision because he had seen so many “flagrant abuses by an incompetent prosecutor” in his own case.

Hofmeister’s wife was found dead in a wrecked pickup near Sandpoint. An autopsy indicated she had died of strangulation.

From 1925: Thousands of Indians from western tribes gathered in Spokane for the Northwest Indian Congress at the Masonic Lodge auditorium, many of them in “colorful tribal costumes.”

“Huge feather headdresses of chiefs were scattered through the audience,” the Spokane Chronicle reported. “The tinkling of ankle bells and metal ornaments was heard above the hum of voices.”

A tepee village was erected at Glover Field (today’s Redband Park). The sounds of Indian drums and songs attracted hundreds of spectators.

A huge football rally and parade were planned later in the evening, in advance of the Gonzaga-Haskell football game.

Parade officials urged citizens to come downtown early, since streetcar operation would be suspended during the parade and autos would not be allowed to park along the parade route.

The influx of visitors had overwhelmed the city’s hotels, and officials asked residents to “open up their homes” to guests.