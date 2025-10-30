Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joesph R. Pieroni and Claire E. Featherstone, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Boucher and Jordyn N. Richardson, both of Spokane.

Donald P. Johnson and Truc T. T. Truong, both of Elk.

Nathan L. Carney and Alice M. Muchogo, both of Elk.

Donald L. Greene and Danielle N. Perez, both of Spokane.

Maria C. Castrillon Orozco and Jennifer P. Fernandez Hipia, both of Spokane Valley.

Garrison A. Arnone and Teagan R. Stone McCann, both of Spokane.

David L. Hinton and Justice M. Cravens, both of Spokane.

Luke D. Palmer and Rosalin J. C. Hertel, both of Spokane.

Ross P. Nesbitt and Megan E. Dumaw, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michael Sicilia, et al. v. Spokane County, et al., land use petition.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Patricia Crowder, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Alexandria Carter-Mitchell, et al., restitution of premises.

Howard Street LLC v. Tori M. Maupin, restitution of premises.

Howard Street LLC v. Ramon Bonton, restitution of premises.

Lloyd A. Walker, et al. v. Warren Walker, seeking quiet title.

Beatrice Koempel Thomas v. Kaylynn Nast, restitution of premises.

Brandon Jared v. Karissa McGinnis, restitution of premises.

Yodi Properties LLC v. Troy A. Zubek, et al., restitution of premises.

Lovlin Geczy v. Amazon.com Services LLC, complaint.

Martha K. Avey v. Salon Avea II LLC and Hawthorne Junction LLC, complaint.

Martha Torres and Jose Torres v. Hal R. Ophus and MJ Takisaki Inc., complaint.

Larry Auch v. Jeanne Parisot, complaint.

James B. Allison v. Mavdon Capital Group, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tobacco, Tannus M. and Trumbull, Alexander R.

Vaughn, Scott M. and Alana K.

Stack, Heather M. and Bryce C.

Donaldson, Jacob A. and Angelei

Steele, Krista L. and Jacob R.

Yefremova, Marina P. and Yefremov, Victor G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christopher J. Shively, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Scott A. Manz, 60; $715 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and order violation.

Blake L. Hampton, 31; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Chaz J. Gurule, 38; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Freddie L. Franklin, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Jared J. Key, 28; $837.76 restitution, three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Ricardo E. Rivero Betancourt, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Michael J. Sam, 28; 26 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Joshua F. Stetter, 45; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Tamarah M. Watson, 27; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Richard D. Hollingsworth, 68; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathan P. Babin, 29; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Vern E. Boyd, 27; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Marcus M. Coty, 55; 18 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Lisa M. Dick, 40; 22 days in jail, urinating in public.

Leann R. Egington, 44; seven days in jail converted to four days of community service.

Eric J. Fuentes, 42; six days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ashton B. Lund, 31; 19 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Grant E. Madison, 30; 90 days in jail, physical control and reckless driving.

Zachariah T. Melchisedeck, 32; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

James T. Miller, 56; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony R. Mix, 43; 14 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Timothy M. O’Connor, 35; 17 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Mark W. Olsen, 41; 17 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Eric J. Fuentes, 32; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Presley S. Decker, 30; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kylee J. Devlin, 41; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Justin B. Eldred, 35; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Sean L. Lambert, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Oleg V. Lukin, 72; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alexander D. Montague, 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jared J. Key, 28; $2,670.50 fine, 60 days of electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Heather B. McDaniel, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree criminal trespassing.