Week 9 prep football roundup: West Valley tops East Valley in 2A league title game 31-7; Gonzaga Prep rolls to undefeated regular season

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League.

West Valley claimed the Greater Spokane League 2A title in dominant fashion.

The visiting Eagles finished their regular season with another impressive victory, beating East Valley 31-7 on Thursday evening.

West Valley (8-1, 6-0) hasn’t really been challenged over the past month and a half. The Eagles closed the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 256-46 during the spree.

Elijah Newman tallied 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to pace the Eagles, who outscored the Knights 17-0 in the third quarter to separate from a 7-7 tie. The Knights were led by quarterback Tarin Fields, who went 11-of-16 passing for 113 yards with a 4-yard TD pass to Marvin Zauana.

Both teams have clinched playoff spots for the Week 10 Round of 32. The Knights finished the regular season 5-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 49, University 7: The visiting Bullpups completed an undefeated regular season, rolling past the Titans (4-5).

Gonzaga Prep (9-0), the third-ranked team in the Class 4A state media poll, was led by quarterback Sam Kincaid, who went 4 of 6 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. The Bullpups will find out their state Round of 32 opponent on Sunday.

University, the GSL 3A third-place finisher, will host Walla Walla at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a play-in game to state.

Lewis and Clark 26, Central Valley 0: Sully Sandusky threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Tigers (5-4) shut out the Bears (2-7).

Calvin Killian hauled in touchdown receptions of 15 and 17 yards from Sandusky, who finished 7 of 17 for 117 yards and added 106 yards on 13 carries.

LC will face the Mid-Columbia Conference 4A third-place finisher in a state play-in game on Tuesday. CV will host West Valley (Yakima) in a Week 10 nonleague game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Ridgeline 41, Ferris 7: Kolton Peil threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more, and the visiting Falcons (3-6) rolled past the Saxons (0-9).

Peil finished 11 of 22 for 119 yards and gained 81 yards on nine carries. Jaxin Fraser and Marcus Mitrovich added rushing touchdowns for Ridgeline, while Jameson Murphy and Riley Owens had TD catches.

Ridgeline will visit Hermiston for a nonleague finale on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.