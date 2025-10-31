FBI arrests Michiganians accused of plotting terrorist attack over Halloween weekend

By Kara Berg and Robert Snell Detroit News

DETROIT – FBI agents arrested multiple people in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend, Director Kash Patel posted on X Friday morning.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” Patel said in his post. “Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

Though Patel did not release any more details on the alleged planned attack, investigators were spotted outside two homes in Dearborn on Friday morning, including a brick home in the 5900 block of Horger Street across the road from Fordson High School. The other house is two miles northeast in the 7800 block of Middlepointe Street.

The arrests followed FBI activity Friday morning in Dearborn and Inkster, spokesman Jordan Hall told The Detroit News.

“There is no current threat to public safety,” Hall said.

Dearborn Police posted on Facebook that the FBI was “conducting operations” in the city Friday morning. Police also said there was no threat to the community.

Patel, meanwhile, told Fox News in a statement that the FBI’s response averted a potentially tragic situation.

“Through swift action and close coordination with our local partners, a potential act of terror was stopped before it could unfold,” Patel said. “The vigilance of this FBI prevented what could have been a tragic attack – and thanks to their dedication, Michigan will have a safe and happy Halloween.”