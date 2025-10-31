From jumbo lineups looks to small-ball looks, outlining the different rotation possibilities for Gonzaga in 2025-26

They may not have been putting Expo marker to dry-erase board just yet, but Gonzaga coaches probably began mulling potential lineups and rotations once the 2025-26 roster began taking shape in April and May.

Conversations that started in the spring continued through the summer and into the fall. The challenge has been trying to assemble the pieces without knowing exactly what would be in the cupboard by Monday’s season opener against Texas Southern.

Two weeks ago, for example, Gonzaga’s depth at the wing position was starting to feel iffy, not only because of the uncertainty surrounding Tyon Grant-Foster’s future with the program but also the status of junior Emmanuel Innocenti, who was nursing a rib injury.

Now with Grant-Foster in the mix for good, Innocenti healthy and freshman Davis Fogle emerging quicker than anticipated – probably at least in part because of the extra reps he received with teammates sidelined – Gonzaga suddenly faces a logjam at wing.

It’s a good problem for Mark Few’s staff and may not be the only place on the roster where three or four players could be competing for starting roles or bench minutes.

Gonzaga won’t be short on options when it comes to replacing three players that started in an NCAA Tournament loss to Houston and six total rotation players who accounted for 63.3% of the scoring production and 79.2% of the minutes.

The Zags could have a different starting lineup on Monday against Texas Southern than they’ll have five days later when they host Oklahoma at the Arena. Both of those could look different than the one GU uses in a potential NCAA Tournament opener come March.

Rather than examine every possible lineup the Zags could use in 2025-26, we decided to comb through the roster and offer (semi) educated guesses on who could be primed for starting spots, who’s most likely to come off the bench and who could fill out the back end of Few’s rotation.

Sure-fire starters

In other words, the Graham Ike/Braden Huff column of this exercise.

We can keep this part relatively short, because it’s expected GU’s only returning double-digit scorers will start in every game they’re available to play this year.

Now, this doesn’t mean Ike and Huff will be the Zags’ top two minutes-getters, or even guarantee they play the majority of their minutes together. Those things will be influenced by how other teams match up against GU’s double-big look and, perhaps more so, how disciplined Ike and Huff are when it comes to avoiding foul trouble. Both players have been open about admitting they need to be better there.

Ike has been the Zags’ scoring leader since he stepped on campus, but he only ranked fourth in minutes per game each of the last two seasons. Huff, meanwhile, has never averaged more than 16.6 mpg and prepares to assume a high-usage role for the first time in his career.

Still, Ike and Huff project to be the top players on every scouting report this offseason and we’d be stunned if No. 15 and 34 don’t go 31 for 31 in games started this year.

Starter upside, rotation locks

In other words, almost every other player we expect to see the floor in a meaningful capacity.

We were inclined to elevate junior point guard Braeden Smith to the column above this one, but coaches have given high marks to Spanish import Mario Saint-Supery, who brings a wealth of experience playing internationally and in Spain’s Liga ACB, and also stands 3 inches taller.

Three things can be true here. Smith is probably better equipped to start early in the season based on his knowledge of GU’s system. Saint-Supery is considered a better long-term NBA prospect and should only improve with time. The Zags may not have to choose between either player.

“We’ve obviously had a ton of success playing two point guards together throughout the years,” assistant Stephen Gentry said. “It’s kind of been a secret sauce of our offense actually. Whether that’s Suggs and Nembhard… we’ve done it multiple years. So I think it remains to be seen who’s quote unquote the starter, but I think this also isn’t like some quarterback controversy where you’ve only got to pick one. They’re both going to play a lot.”

Keeping the double-point guard option in the back of our mind, we’re more inclined to think the Zags deploy a true 3-point threat at the “2” to start the season. Outside shooting was a glaring deficiency last year, at least compared to past GU teams, and the Zags probably can’t count on Smith, Huff or Ike to pace them in 3-point volume or accuracy.

Steele Venters starting in both exhibition games – at shooting guard in one and small forward in the other – could be a hint as to where the Zags plan to go early in the year, but Adam Miller is another floor-spacing option who shot 42.9% from behind the arc at Arizona State.

A Smith-Miller-Venters-Huff-Ike lineup could be GU’s best chance of hitting the century mark on any given night, but it leaves them vulnerable at the other end. Grant-Foster may transform into the team’s best two-way player before long, but getting him in game shape, and making sure he’s up to speed on schemes and concepts, should be the priority for now.

Innocenti isn’t the offensive initiator Grant-Foster is, but he might be GU’s most disruptive defender and has a head start on the team’s other wing players based on his experience last season. The junior has a good chance to start for the Zags, but he could also be a solid option in closing lineups based on his defensive presence and penchant for avoiding mistakes on the offensive end. Innocenti turned the ball over just six times in 376 minutes last year and became a serviceable outside shooter by the end of the season.

End of the rotation

It’s possible nobody symbolizes the positional versatility of this team more than Jalen Warley. Before transferring midway through the 2024-25 campaign, many thought he’d step in as Tony Bennett’s starting point guard at Virginia. At GU, at least in the exhibition games, he’s been getting a chunk of his minutes three spots over as the team’s backup “4” when Huff and/or Ike are on the bench.

Warley tends to live inside the 3-point line, but he’s solid in transition, makes floaters at a high percentage and gives the Zags another defensive stalwart with a long wingspan and active hands.

The wild card that could shake everything up is a player we mentioned in the first handful of paragraphs.

Most would’ve buried Fogle near the bottom of a hypothetical depth chart two months ago, but after scoring seven points at Kraziness in the Kennel, he led all scorers with 18 against Northwest and registered 13 more against Western Oregon. He went 11 of 11 from the free throw line against the Wolves.

Fogle’s shown no hesitation when it comes to attacking the basket and if he continues to seize opportunities, it’ll be difficult to keep him out of the rotation.

Also under consideration for rotation minutes: sophomore center Ismaila Diagne. We’re not penciling in Diagne for a big role – this could change next year – but out of 31 games, odds are there’s at least one where Ike and Huff glance up at a videoboard at the 6-minute mark of the first half to see they each have three fouls.

Diagne adds rim protection the Zags don’t have anywhere else on the roster and also gives them a lob threat. If Diagne continues to improve his hands and polish his shooting touch, he should get spot minutes throughout the year.

We already threw out a high-octane offensive look the Zags could turn to in a pinch to put up points. A juxtaposition to that lineup could be one featuring Smith, Grant-Foster, Innocenti, Warley and Diagne.

(Disclaimer: we aren’t betting on GU to use either)

Even with continuity and experience across the board, the Zags spent the better part of five months last season searching for the best five-man unit they could assemble. Few and his staff were still making tweaks all the way up to the WCC Tournament championship game, when Huff replaced Ben Gregg in the starting lineup.

With tons of Division I experience on the 2025-26 roster, but significantly less continuity, things could play out in a familiar way this season.