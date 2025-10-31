Idaho upsets No. 19 Northern Arizona in wild Halloween game

From staff reports

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – It was an unusual yet wildly entertaining game on Halloween night between two Big Sky Conference teams hoping to stay relevant in the postseason picture.

There were twists and turns, oddly sizable momentum shifts. Idaho went on a 26-point scoring run. Later on, Northern Arizona scored 22 straight points.

There were a number of uncommon plays – NAU scored on a blocked punt and Idaho scored on a 63-yard fumble return after a strip-sack. The stadium lights even went out during an NAU 2-point try early in the fourth quarter (the attempt was replayed, and successful). When the game went to overtime, it felt meant to be.

At the end of this holiday thriller, Idaho prevailed in dramatic fashion.

The Vandals, after squandering a 19-point third-quarter lead, forced overtime with a 42-yard field goal as regulation time expired, then scored on fullback Hayden Kincheloe’s 1-yard dive in OT to beat NAU 35-32 on Friday night at Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (5-4, 2-3 Big Sky) got the ball first in the extra period, but had to settle for a 38-yard field goal. Idaho (4-5, 2-3) reached the 1-yard-line on tailback Elisha Cummings’ explosive, 24-yard reception, then the seldom-employed Kincheloe closed the deal, giving Idaho some life in the postseason race and hurting the playoff chances for NAU, ranked 19th in the Stats Perform FCS poll.

The Vandals rattled off 26 straight points after NAU scored early when Ryan Fontaine caught the ball off Idaho punter Cameron Pope’s leg and returned it 20 yards for a score.

Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood answered with TD passes to Ryan Jezioro and Cummings, who also had a 22-yard rushing touchdown before Idaho’s defensive score early in the third quarter – Vandals defensive lineman Frederick Lujan III knocked the ball out of NAU QB Ty Pennington’s hands with a blindside sack, and Idaho linebacker Cruz Hepburn was there for a 63-yard scoop-and-score.

NAU woke up in the second half while Idaho’s offense went quiet. The Lumberjacks TDs on three of their next four possessions and took a 29-26 lead with 8:28 remaining on a 2-point conversion pass.

But the Vandals got a final opportunity with about 4 minutes to play, then churned downfield into field-goal range and sent the game to OT on Owen Adams 42-yard kick.