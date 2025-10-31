Behind the inside-outside attack of Lauren Whittaker and Allie Turner, the sky’s the limit for Gonzaga women

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

It’s been said that the root of a basketball team’s success – whether high school, college or professional – begins at point guard and post.

If that’s true, then the Gonzaga women are in good hands.

The duo of sophomore point guard Allie Turner and redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker could be together for the next three years. The possibilities seem limitless.

“I’m super excited to play with Lauren,” Turner said. “I didn’t really get the chance last year. She got hurt pretty early. I barely had practice time with her.”

As it turns out, Whittaker, from Canterbury, New Zealand, has been at Gonzaga longer than Turner. Whittaker arrived in January 2024, immediately following her high school graduation. She practiced for three months with the 2023-24 team that went on to post the best record (32-4) in school history, advancing to the Sweet 16.

Whittaker was on the bench in Portland when the Bulldogs fell to Texas in the Sweet 16. She is thankful she had three months with the graduates and seniors.

Gonzaga’s best player that season, forward Yvonne Ejim, was coming back for a fifth year last season, and Whittaker was overjoyed with the possibilities. To get a chance to play with the West Coast Conference Player of the Year was everything she wanted.

She never got the opportunity – at least not in a game. She suffered a meniscus tear in her left knee in preseason practices.

Whittaker hoped it would heal on itself so she could return. It didn’t. She had surgery midseason and continued doing what she had grown uncomfortably accustomed to – sitting on the bench.

She watched Ejim earn a second straight WCC Player of the Year honor.

Ejim has often raved about Whittaker’s talent, touting her practice exploits and calling her a monster.

About 20 months later, Whittaker is poised to finally play.

Judging by the neverending smile on Turner’s face, she can’t wait to watch Whittaker do what Gonzaga fans have yet to see.

Turner believes Whittaker could have an Ejim-sized impact.

“She’s such a good player, easy to get the ball to,” Turner said. “It’s like Vonnie (Ejim). If you get her the ball, she’s probably going to score.

“They’re very similar because they’re both very dominant in their positions. Lauren is a little more of a shooter. Vonnie would just get inside and score. They definitely have their differences but they’re both so dominant.”

Gonzaga has had a long line of talented guard/forward combinations. Consider – Courtney Vandersloot and Heather Bowman. Then there were the Truong twins with Ejim. Even Turner and Ejim were a lethal duet last year.

Now, make room for Turner and Whittaker. And barring anything unforeseen, it could be entertaining to watch their growth the next three seasons.

“It’s been long overdue for us to be on the court together,” Turner said. “I’m really excited that we have three years together.”

Whittaker agrees.

“Hopefully good things. Hopefully every year we just get better,” Whittaker said. “It will be awesome to see how this relationship with Allie will grow on the court the next three years.”

Turner, Whittaker and senior guard Ines Bettencourt live together. Bettencourt sang Whittaker’s praises at West Coast Conference media day.

“She’s a menace on defense,” Bettencourt said. “She can guard 1 through 5. Even though she doesn’t have any college experience, her composure – the way she talks to people, like how she’s so calm during the games and practices – she’s going to bring a lot to us. She has international basketball experience that can bring a lot to us.”

An only child, Turner says living with Whittaker and Bettencourt is like having two sisters.

“We spend a lot of time together,” Turner said. “We practice together for nearly four hours every day and then we’re at home together. It’s a lot of fun.”

Turner may have had the best debut by a Zag in history. Yes, even better than the player whose jersey hangs in McCarthey Athletic Center, Courtney Vandersloot.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native made 105 3-pointers, breaking the record set the previous season by sharpshooter Brynna Maxwell.

Turner will have company at the 3-point line this season from none other than Whittaker. Shooting, particularly from distance, is a strength.

Whittaker has a versatility to her game that rivals even Ejim – from rebounding, to defense, to physicality and to passing.

“Lauren is such a good passer,” Turner said. “She’s looking to score, but she’s very willing to kick out to shooters. Guards better be ready to shoot because Lauren will kick it outside.”

Turner and Whittaker were in the same recruiting class along with sophomore wing Christabel Osarobo. It will go down as one of the Zags’ best classes.

“I look up to Lauren a lot too, especially on the court,” Turner said, no pun intended. “She’s been here, she knows so much about how we play and how to lead. Also, a role model I would say.

“She definitely knows what she’s doing. It looks like a very easy transition for her this year to get back on the court.”