Live updates: Washington State travels to Oregon State for first of two matchups

Fourth quarter

9:52 - OSU 10, WSU 7: Anthony Hankerson punches in a 1-yard touchdown to give the Beavers the lead.

Hankerson is up to 113 rushing yards and set up his short touchdown with a 37 yard run down to WSU’s 2.

Third quarter

2:35 - WSU 7, OSU 3: Both teams have traded possessions throughout the third quarter with neither offense able to sustain drives.

Halftime

Washington State bounced back from a tough first half on offense to take the lead on a Vorhees rushing touchdown.

WSU has totaled 175 yards but sacks and turnovers limited scoring opportunities.

Oregon State has a paltry seven passing yards and 78 rushing yards.

Second quarter

0:44 - WSU 7, OSU 3: After review, Kirby Vorhees scores a 3-yard touchdown to give the Cougars the lead just before halftime.

Eckhaus shook off his interception to account for 56 yards with his arm and legs on the drive.

WSU RB Kirby Vorhees crossed the plane, after review, vaulting WSU ahead late in the first half. Cougs’ first points of the game.



2:52 - OSU 3, WSU 0: Caleb Ojeda drills a 35-yard field goal for the game’s first points.

6:36 - WSU 0, OSU 0: Eckhaus throws his second interception of the first half to Patterson who returns the ball to OSU’s 43.

10:20 - WSU 0, OSU 0: Eckhaus fumbles on the Beavers’ third sack of the first half. OSU will take over possession at its 14.

First quarter

0:40 - WSU 0, OSU 0: The Cougars’ promising drive stalls after consecutive sacks taken by Eckhaus. WSU is forced to punt and OSU will take over at its 10.

12:45 - WSU 0, OSU 0: Zevi Eckhaus is intercepted by Jaheim Peterson on a throw down field intended for Carter Pabst. The Beavers will take over at their 17.

Pregame

Washington State and Oregon State will duke it out again for the Pac-12 championship before the conference reshapes in 2026.

Washington State returned to .500 after beating Toledo at home handily. The Cougars’ defense has improved each week despite injury and most recently held the Rockets to 61 rushing yards.

On the other side, The Beavers are 1-7 and have yet to beat an FBS program this season.

Oregon State is starting Maalik Murphy at QB, per videoboard announcement.



A few pregame WSU injury notes



DE Bobby Terrell: dressed

DE Raam Stevenson: dressed

DT Mike Sandjo: not dressed



Series history

Washington State is 57-48-3 against Oregon State. The Cougars lost the most recent meeting at Reser Stadium 41-38.

Team stats

Points Per Game 21.5 21.12 Points Allowed Per Game 24.63 32.75 Total Yards 315.6 368.6 Yards Passing 213 235.38 Yards Rushing 102.6 133.2 Yards Allowed 336.3 412.6 Pass Yards Allowed 196.13 259.75 Rush Yards Allowed 140.1 152.9 ScoringWSUOSU

Individual stats

Zevi Eckhaus (WSU) 101-155 1100 9 6 Maalik Murphy (OSU) 154-263 1,722 9 8 PASSINGAtt.-Comp.YardsTDInt. Kirby Vorhees (WSU) 79 351 2 Anthony Hankerson (OSU) 154 671 6 RUSHINGCarriesYardsTD Joshua Meredith (WSU) 35 472 2 Trent Walker (OSU) 48 609 0 RECEIVINGReceptionsYardsTD

