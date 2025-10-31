National nonprofit sues to protect Olympic marmots in WA state. Here’s why

By Martín Bilbao The Olympian (Wash.)

A non-profit conservation organization sued Trump administration officials Wednesday for failing to act on a petition to protect Olympic marmots.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit in federal court in Seattle. The lawsuit names U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director Brian Nesvik and U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum as defendants.

Olympic marmots are a unique species of large, ground-dwelling squirrels that only live on the Olympic Peninsula, according to the lawsuit. In a news release, the nonprofit said it petitioned the U.S. FWS to protect the marmots under the Endangered Species Act in May 2024. However, the nonprofit alleges the agency has failed to issue an initial determination, known as a 90-day finding.

Now, the nonprofit is asking the court to declare that the U.S. FWS violated the law and compel the agency to issue a finding by a certain date.

“These adorable Pacific Northwest marmots need Endangered Species Act protections because not even the mighty Olympic Mountains can shield them from climate change and coyotes,” CBD Senior Media Specialist Aaron Kunkler said in a news release. “Protecting Olympic marmots will also make sure the beautiful alpine meadows they call home survive into the future.”

The Olympian has asked the U.S. FWS for comment on the lawsuit and the status of protections for Olympic marmots. However, the agency website states officials may not be able to respond to inquiries during the ongoing federal shutdown.

The marmots are almost entirely found in the northeastern portion of Olympic National Park. They live in high-elevation subalpine and alpine meadows that are under threat due to climate change, according to the lawsuit.

“Mountaintop ecosystems are vulnerable to impacts from climate change because those impacts cause tree lines to rise in response to warmer temperatures,” the lawsuit states. “As tree lines rise, marmots lose habitat because they are unable to migrate or colonize new areas. Instead, their habitats become smaller and fragmented.”

Warming temperatures also contribute to a loss of snow and prolonged wildfire seasons. The lawsuit states the Bear Gulch Fire reached the southern edge of the Olympic marmot’s observed habitat.

Earlier this week, Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove, called the Bear Gulch Fire “the largest fire in Western Washington that we’ve seen in a generation.” The blaze has burned about 20,223 acres and was still only 50% contained as of Monday, according to a federal incident information system.

“Despite an increase in rain and humidity in the fall, the Bear Gulch fire continues to persist due to extended periods of dry conditions,” the lawsuit states.

Coyotes also threaten the marmot population. These canines moved into Olympic National Park after humans eradicated wolves from the area in the early 20th century.

“These fluffy marmots need action now to save them from extinction,” Kunkler said. “We have to move quickly away from dirty fossil fuels if this species and so many other animals are to have any chance at survival. Reintroducing wolves to the park would also help.”

The lawsuit states the nonprofit is bringing this lawsuit on behalf of its members, including John Bridge, President of Olympic Park Advocates.

“The park’s alpine meadows would be empty without their iconic guardians, the Olympic marmots,” Bridge said.

Bridge has surveyed the Olympic marmots for the past decade. The lawsuit alleges the U.S. FWS delay in protecting the marmot is directly harming his professional, recreational, aesthetic and moral interests in the species and its habitat.

“The marmot’s disappearance would diminish Bridge’s enjoyment of Olympic National Park and would undercut the conservation work of Olympic Park Advocates,” the lawsuit states.

Notably, the marmots often appear to be sunbathing in the summer following an eight-month hibernation period. Yet, the lawsuit states the marmots are actually laying prone on rock or dirt to cool off because they cannot sweat.