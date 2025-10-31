Tucker Carlson’s interview with white nationalist triggers GOP backlash

By Theodoric Meyer Washington Post

Two Republican senators sharply criticized former Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his recent interview with the white nationalist and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, reopening a debate in the party over how forcefully to condemn antisemitism.

Carlson triggered the controversy by interviewing Fuentes on his podcast. Fuentes used the episode to criticize “organized Jewry in America” and described himself as “a fan” of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet leader who killed millions of his own people.

The interview touched off an immediate backlash as both parties wrestle with how to combat increased antisemitism. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank, came to Carlson’s defense, saying he abhorred some of Fuentes’s views but described Carlson as “a close friend of the Heritage Foundation.”

“The venomous coalition attacking him are sowing division,” Roberts said Thursday in a video. “Their attempt to cancel him will fail.”

But Roberts’s comments touched off even more criticism of Carlson as well as of the Heritage Foundation.

“If you sit there with someone who says he thinks Adolf Hitler was very, very cool and that their mission is to combat and defeat ‘global Jewry’ and you say nothing, then you are a coward and you are complicit in that evil,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Thursday evening at a Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) reposted Roberts’s video - in which Roberts said “conservatives should feel no obligation to reflexively support any foreign government, no matter how loud the pressure becomes from the globalist class” - with his own criticism.

“Last I checked, ‘conservatives should feel no obligation’ to carry water for antisemites and apologists for America-hating autocrats,” McConnell wrote.

And Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote in a post on X: “Giving a platform to & getting advice about Christianity from Fuentes is like asking Hannibal Lecter for recipes. Watching the cringeworthy intvu was watching ‘Springtime for Hitler’ from producers, but played for serious dialogue instead of for comedy. Perverse!”

The controversy threatens to renew the debate over how forcefully Republicans should reject Fuentes and his views. President Donald Trump drew criticism for dining with Fuentes and Ye - the hip-hop star formerly known as Kanye West - in 2022 shortly after announcing his presidential campaign.

Carlson - who was ousted from Fox News in 2023 - has also become an increasingly controversial figure among Republicans. He clashed with Cruz in June over foreign policy during another episode of his podcast.

Carlson interviewed Fuentes for more than two hours. At one point, Carlson mused that a multiethnic country requires its people to set aside “group interests” for “national interests.”

“The main challenge to that, a big challenge to that, is organized Jewry in America,” Fuentes said.

“That does seem to be the common denominator, and I just feel like it needs to be called out explicitly,” he added.

Fuentes also criticized several conservative commentators, describing them as “Zionist Jews, like Dave Rubin, like Ben Shapiro, like Dennis Prager.” And he faulted “these neocon Jewish types” for fomenting the Iraq War.

Carlson responded to McConnell’s and Cruz’s criticism Friday by accusing them of trying to oust Roberts, who has led the Heritage Foundation since 2021.

“Republican politicians are trying to get a conservative leader fired for defending free speech?” Carlson wrote in a text message to The Washington Post. “It’s shocking to me. If they succeed, Heritage is over and so is the Republican Party.”

Cruz has not called for Roberts to be fired, according to Macarena Martinez, a Cruz spokesperson.

“Tucker makes things up every day, and this is no different,” Martinez said in a statement. “He should go back to trying to find his next Nazi to have on.”

Fuentes did not respond to a request for comment. He wrote on X on Thursday that he did not know why Roberts abhorred some of his views “but we can all agree that free speech, Christ, and America First should be the pillars of our movement.”

Roberts did not rescind his support for Carlson on Friday but criticized Fuentes for fomenting racism and antisemitism.

“Nick Fuentes’s antisemitism is not complicated, ironic, or misunderstood,” Roberts wrote on X. “It is explicit, dangerous, and demands our unified opposition as conservatives. Fuentes knows exactly what he is doing. He is fomenting Jew hatred, and his incitements are not only immoral and un-Christian, they risk violence.”

Carlson said in the interview that he expected to be called a Nazi for having Fuentes on his show but thought it was important for his listeners to hear Fuentes’s views. He said he hoped people would listen to the full interview, which runs about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

“It’s probably a naive hope that it won’t be reduced to whatever, you’re saying something naughty and me laughing, and, ‘See, they’re both Nazis,’” Carlson said. “I mean, you know that’s going to happen, of course. But I’m willing to take that risk because I just think it’s important to know - you’re clearly ascendant. You’re enormously talented. You’re more talented than I am, for sure, as a talker. There have been a lot of attempts to silence you, and it hasn’t worked.”