WCC preview: Change seems to be the only constant in league’s final year with Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) reacts after a stop on defense during the second half of the WCC Tournament Championship against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Gonzaga won the game 58-51. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

The West Coast Conference will be hard to recognize this time next year and may not look all that familiar this fall, even to its most dedicated followers.

Not immune to the changing tides of college basketball, the conference will have to redefine its identity in a year’s time, losing its most important brand – Gonzaga – along with two affiliate members, Washington State and Oregon State, to the revamped Pac-12 Conference.

Conference realignment is one thing, but in the short-term, the WCC is also dealing with another issue plaguing smaller conferences around the country.

Of the 22 players that appeared on the postseason All-WCC in 2024-25, 11 entered the transfer portal and just two representatives, Gonzaga’s Graham Ike and Saint Marys’ Paulius Murauskas, are returning to their respective teams this season.

WCC teams are rebuilding left and right, and they certainly aren’t alone coming off a year where more than 1,800 Division I players entered the portal.

With two starters and four rotation players back, Gonzaga returned significantly less in terms of production and minutes than it has in years past, but other teams in the WCC might consider that level of retention impressive.

Pacific and Pepperdine, for example, overhauled their entire rosters after both brought back a single rotation player. WSU and OSU lost all five starters, Portland saw its top six scorers depart and LMU is replacing 71% of its scoring.

So, while the story below is technically called a “WCC outlook,” with a prediction of where we anticipate teams will finish, it can also serve as a cheat sheet for readers (for us as well) to help you get up to speed before conference games roll around in January.

1. Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few (742-152), 27th year at Gonzaga

2024-25 record: 26-9. WCC: 14-4, second

Key newcomers: G Tyon Grant-Foster (6-7, 215), G Adam Miller (6-3, 200), G Jalen Warley (6-7, 205), G Mario Saint-Supery (6-3, 199).

Key losses: G Ryan Nembhard, G Nolan Hickman, G Khalif Battle, F Ben Gregg, F Michael Ajayi, G Dusty Stromer

Outlook: Retention, something that’s become a lost art elsewhere in college basketball, has been key to Gonzaga’s success over the years. As other teams made splash additions in the transfer portal, Mark Few and his staff persuaded Graham Ike and Braden Huff to spend another season in Spokane, creating a frontcourt pairing that can go toe-to-toe with any in the country. The Zags aren’t quite as established in the backcourt, but point guard Braeden Smith has a solid understanding of how to play the position after spending a year in Ryan Nembhard’s shadow and Spanish sensation Mario Saint-Supery could be a breakout star if he successfully acclimates to the college game. Between Tyon Grant-Foster, Emmanuel Innocenti, Jalen Warley and Steele Venters, GU has a solid combination of length, athleticism, defense and shooting at the wing spot.

2. Saint Mary’s

Coach: Randy Bennett (562-222), 25th year at Saint Mary’s

2024-25 record: 29-6. WCC: 17-1, first

Key newcomers: G Tony Duckett (6-5, 185), G Mantas Juzenas (6-7, 200), G Dillan Shaw (6-7, 190)

Key losses: Augustas Marciulionis, Mitchell Saxen, Jordan Ross, Luke Barrett

Outlook: The same way Gonzaga has the last two decades, maybe Saint Mary’s should get the benefit of the doubt as our preseason favorite after winning consecutive outright WCC championships and a share of the last three regular-season titles. As for why the Gaels aren’t? Our last memory of the Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s series was the WCC title game, when the Zags pulled off a 58-51 win behind 29 combined points from Huff and Ike. The Gaels, meanwhile, are replacing three starters that combined for 41 of the team’s 51 points in that game, including Marciulionis, the WCC’s MVP as well as its Defensive Player of the Year each of the last two seasons. Mikey Lewis was the source of many Gonzaga headaches in two regular-season matchups and will step into a bigger role as a sophomore. Paulius Murauskas was the WCC’s Newcomer of the Year, but also faded in a few of the team’s key games. The Gaels can’t afford that in 2025-26.

3. San Francisco

Coach: Chris Gerlufsen (68-35), 4th year at USF

2024-25 record: 25-10. WCC: 13-5, third

Key newcomers: G Mookie Cook (6-6, 215), G Vukasin Masic (6-5, 200), F David Fuchs (6-9, 245), F Guillermo Diaz Graham (6-7, 225)

Key losses: Malik Thomas, Marcus Williams, Carlton Linguard Jr.

Outlook: The Dons are losing 35 points per game from outgoing guards Malik Thomas and Marcus Williams, but could still field one of the best backcourt units in the WCC and finish with the school’s best record under Gerlufsen. In three games without Williams at the end of the season, Ryan Beasley averaged 17 points and 4.6 assists while making nine 3-pointers. That’s encouraging from someone who’ll be stepping into a much bigger role as a junior. The Dons made key additions via the transfer portal, headlined by former GU recruit and Oregon wing Mookie Cook, but Gerlufsen’s biggest offseason move was convincing freshman star Tyrone Riley IV to stay on the Hilltop after exploring his options via the transfer portal. If the Dons earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Todd Golden’s final season at USF, Riley IV, an athletic wing who oozes with NBA potential, could be a big reason why.

4. Santa Clara

Coach: Herb Sendek (575-414), 10th year at Santa Clara

2024-25 record: 21-13. WCC: 12-6, fourth

Key newcomers: G Thierry Darlan (6-8, 210), C Francis Chukwudebelu (6-10, 220), G Gehrig Normand (6-5, 190)

Key losses: Adama Bal, Christoph Tilly, Carlos Stewart Jr., Tyeree Bryan, Johnny O’Neil, Camaron Tongue

Outlook: Saint Mary’s may have lost the two most important players in the WCC, but when considering both quality and quantity, it’s possible nobody lost as much as Santa Clara. The notable returner is Elijah Mahi, a do-everything wing who averaged 11.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 2.7 apg in his first season with the Broncos. Mahi and guards Jake Ensminger and Brenton Knapper should set the tone for Santa Clara, but the Broncos’ top candidate for postseason All-WCC honors could be Thierry Darlan. The African-born wing made headlines when he became the first G League player to sign with a college basketball program and Sendek’s hoping the 11 ppg and 6 rpg he averaged playing for the Delaware Blue Coats will translate to the collegiate game and WCC. Santa Clara will have to overcome early injuries to Michigan State transfer Gehrig Normand, who’s likely out until December, and big man Chris Tadjo, who’s expected to miss a few games early in the year.

5. Seattle U

Coach: Chris Victor (80-53), 5th year at Seattle U

2024-25 record: 14-18. WAC: 8-8, fifth (tie)

Top newcomers: F Jun Seok Yeo (6-8, 215), C Austin Maurer (7-0, 230), G Jojo Murphy (6-2, 180)

Key losses: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Paris Dawson, Kobe Williamson

Outlook: Most will be unfamiliar with WCC newcomer Seattle U, but the key names to know are John Christofilis, Brayden Maldonado and Maleek Arington. Christofilis is a former preseason All-WAC selection who’s looking to overcome a rough year shooting the ball but showed glimpses of his offensive potential as a sophomore averaging 12.7 points on almost 40% from the 3-point line. Outside shooting won’t be an issue for the Redhawks if Christofilis can reach that percentage again and Maldonado, a smaller guard with solid touch, can replicate his numbers from last year. Those three will create a solid foundation but finishing in the top half of the WCC could hinge on the contributions coach Chris Victor gets from transfers such as Jun Seok Yeo (Gonzaga) and Austin Maurer (Grand Canyon).

6. Washington State

Coach: David Riley (81-53), 2nd year at WSU

2024-25 record: 19-15. WCC: 8-10, sixth (tie)

Top newcomers: G Aaron Glass (6-3, 185), F Emmanuel Ugbo (6-8, 245), F Eemeli Yalaho (6-8, 235)

Key losses: G Cedric Coward, G Nate Calmese, F LeJuan Watts, F Ethan Price, F Dane Erikstrup, G Isaiah Watts

Outlook: Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Maryland and the Memphis Grizzlies all picked players off WSU’s 2024-25 roster, leaving the Cougars with a bare cupboard and giving second-year coach David Riley a challenging rebuild. Looking at things with a glass half full, maybe a fresh start is what WSU needed after losing 10 of its final 15 regular-season games. Freshman combo guard Aaron Glass, a former Texas A&M commit who pivoted when Buzz Williams left for Maryland, could help rejuvenate WSU’s backcourt. Sharpshooter Rihards Vavers also looks to play a bigger role after multiple broken hand injuries limited his impact last season. The Cougars were exposed in the post too often last season and both ND Okafor and Boise State transfer Emmanuel Ugbo will be part of the effort to clean things up this season.

7. Oregon State

Coach: Wayne Tinkle (318-281), 12th year at OSU

2024-25 record: 20-13. WCC: 10-8, fifth

Top newcomers: G Dez White (6-2, 180), F Stephen Olowoniyi (6-8, 200), C Noah Amenhauser (7-2, 255), F Jorge Diaz Graham (6-11, 215), G Malcolm Christis (6-5, 185)

Key losses: Michael Rataj, Parsa Fallah, Damarco Minor, Nate Kingz, Liutauras Lelevicius

Outlook: Wayne Tinkle’s program was on the cusp of possibly turning things around, but much of the progress the Beavers made was halted when the transfer portal opened. It swallowed up OSU’s top five scorers, including wing Michael Rataj, a WCC Player of the Year candidate who burned Gonzaga for 29 points in the Beavers’ upset win last season. It’s not totally clear where the production will come from in 2025-26, but one good bet is Josiah Lake, a local product who’s expected to take over as OSU’s primary ball-handler. Among the returners, junior wing Isaiah Sy could also be a focal point, and the Beavers will lean on a crop of incoming transfers that includes springy Southern Indiana forward Stephen Olowoniyi and Missouri State point guard Dez White.

8. San Diego

Coach: Steve Lavin (272-212), 4th year at San Diego

2024-25 record: 6-27. WCC: 2-16, 11th

Top newcomers: G Adrian McIntyre (6-3, 185), G Juanse Gorosito (6-1, 190), G Ty-Laur Johnson (6-0, 170), F Tim Moore Jr. (6-6, 215), F Assane Diop (6-8, 210)

Key losses: Tony Duckett, Steven Jamerson, Santiago Trouet, Kody Clouet, Joey Chammaa

Outlook: Fourth-year coach Steve Lavin has been largely resistant to the transfer portal during his time with the Toreros, but shifted his roster-building approach this offseason and added seven Division I transfers along with one of the top Division II players in the country. That only amounts to a good start for a team that’s gone 13-37 in WCC play the last three years. Kjay Bradley Jr. might have been able to pick his Power Four landing spot had he jumped into the portal, but the shifty guard decided to stay put and has all-conference potential if he can stay healthy. Wake Forest transfer Ty-Laur Johnson elevates this team’s defensive ceiling, and Colorado transfer Assane Diop gives the Toreros a quality rebounder that should help them replace what they lost in Steven Jamerson.

9. LMU

Coach: Stan Johnson (72-73), 6th year at LMU

2024-25 record: 17-15. WCC: 8-10, sixth (tie)

Top newcomers: G Nakyel Shelton (6-3, 185), F Jalen Shelley (6-8, 210), G Tanner Thomas (6-6, 215)

Key losses: Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Jevon Porter, Will Johnston, Alex Merkviladze

Outlook: LMU has consistently been a middle-tier WCC team under Stan Johnson, and it seems unlikely that’ll change until Gonzaga, WSU and OSU all leave the conference. The Lions replace four starters that accounted for more than 47 ppg, but that should create more opportunities for Myron Amey Jr., a 16 ppg scorer at San Jose State who got lost in the shuffle at LMU last season. He’ll have help from ex-UCLA wing Jan Vide, another bench player for LMU in 2024-25 that could stop into a bigger role. The transfer haul includes Nakyel Shelton, a big guard who scored, rebounded and defended well at Eastern Illinois, and Jalen Shelley, an athletic wing who saw minimal time off the bench for Eric Musselman at USC last season. We have LMU slotted ninth here, but admittedly could’ve gone two to three spots higher with the Lions, considering how much uncertainty there is after the top four.

10. Pacific

Coach: Dave Smart (9-24), 2nd year at Pacific

2024-25 record: 9-24. WCC: 4-14, ninth (tie)

Top newcomers: G Alexis Marmolejos (6-2, 180), G Justin Rochelin (6-5, 200), F Isaac Jack (6-11, 250), C KC Ibekwe (6-11, 285),

Key losses: Elijah Fisher, Lamar Washington, Petar Krivokapic, Jefferson Koulibaly, Jazz Gardner

Outlook: Dave Smart was hired last offseason to rebuild Pacific’s program and overhaul the Tigers’ roster coming off a winless WCC season in 2023-24. Smart’s rebuild entering year two is even more extensive than it was in year one. Outside of second-leading scorer and top rebounder Elias Ralph, the Tigers return just one deep rotation player from last year’s team that improved in the win column and picked off Washington State twice. Ralph’s impact shouldn’t be understated, but the Canadian wing needs help if the Tigers plan to make another move up the WCC standings. Pacific should be more formidable up front with a pair of 6-foot-11 transfers in KC Ibekwe (Washington) and Isaac Jack (Dayton). The Tigers will rely on UC San Diego transfer Justin Rochelin, a former Big West Sixth Man of the Year, and Alexis Marmolejos, the top scorer at Lamar last season, to provide stability on the perimeter.

11. Portland

Coach: Shantay Legans (132-124), 5th year at Portland

2024-25 record: 12-20. WCC: 7-11, 8th

Top newcomers: G Riley Parker (6-2, 195), F James O’Donnell (6-10, 230), G Garrett Nuckolls (6-6, 195)

Key losses: Max Mackinnon, Austin Rapp, Vukasin Masic, Chris Austin, Bol Dengdit

Outlook: Not unlike its peers in the WCC, Portland has become a turnstile for players looking to refine their game at the mid-major level before moving on to high-major opportunities. As a result Portland’s win-loss total, just 17-33 in WCC games the last three seasons, has taken a hit and former EWU coach Shantay Legans may be running out of chances to turn things around. The Pilots lost sharpshooter Vukasin Masic to USF but got back 6-foot-10 James O’Donnell in a swap with the Dons. Point guard Riley Parker brings winning pedigree to The Bluff after making the NCAA Tournament at St. Francis and shooting guard Garrett Nuckolls led the reigning junior college national champions in scoring. Returning rotation players Jermaine Ballisager-Webb and Mikah Ballew both need to deliver after underwhelming 2024-25 seasons.

12. Pepperdine

Coach: Ed Schilling (75-93), 2nd year at Pepperdine

2024-25 record: 13-20. WCC: 5-11, sixth (tie)

Top newcomers: F Pavle Stosic (6-9, 215), C Stefan Cici (7-0, 260), F Pasha Shemirani (6-5, 198), F Yonatan Levy (6-9, 240)

Key losses: Stefan Todorovic, Moe Odum, Boubacar Coulibaly, Dovydas Butka, Jaxon Olvera, Zion Bethea

Outlook: Not unlike the aforementioned WCC schools that start with the letter “P,” it’s been tough sledding for Pepperdine, even after last year’s unexpected run to the WCC Tournament semifinals. A day later point guard Moe Odum entered the transfer portal, and the Waves would eventually have to replace every rotation player not named Danilo Dozic. None of Schilling’s incoming transfers are well-established Division I players – five of them redshirted last season – and Dozic was only a part-time starter last season, only hitting double digits in 10 games. Former Gonzaga forward Pavle Stosic is an interesting prospect, and the Waves could actually be a decent rebounding unit after adding 6-foot-9 bruiser Yonatan Levy, who played under Doug Gottlieb at Green Bay, and Tulane 7-footer Stefan Cicic. Aaron Clark, a former Wake Forest reserve, should see immediate rotation minutes at shooting guard/wing.