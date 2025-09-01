2 found dead in a creek after flooding in San Antonio

By Johnny Diaz New York Times

Two people were killed in apparent drownings in floodwaters from heavy thunderstorms that struck south central Texas on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department said the bodies of a man and a woman were found just after noon Monday after friends who were concerned had reported them missing to authorities.

McManus said that he believed the victims were friends and that they appeared to have been homeless. He said they were “washed up” Sunday night or Monday morning in the high waters that resulted from the storm.

The bodies were found in Salado Creek in the northern section of the city, police said in a separate statement.

The identities of the people and their ages were not immediately available.

“We don’t know 100% what happened, and we won’t until we get further into the investigation,” McManus told reporters at the scene. A third person who had also been reported missing was found safe, police said.

McManus added that there had been several water rescues in the city Sunday night.

The National Weather Service for Austin and San Antonio had warned about the potential for flash flooding and heavy rains into Monday morning, with an additional 2 inches expected overnight in the region.

Officials in San Antonio had also warned residents Sunday about possible flash floods, urging people not to drive through floodwaters and to move to higher ground if necessary.

On Labor Day, there were fewer downpours, and a flood watch for several counties was canceled.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.