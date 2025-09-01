A Grip on Sports: It seems like a great day to celebrate the times when we used to be able to do nothing in the way of labor all summer

A GRIP ON SPORTS • September starts today, if you happened not to know – and, yes, I’m projecting a bit here. It’s a month that’s seared into my mind because of a few things. One of my sisters’ birthday, Labor Day, football. And the darkest day on most every kid’s calendar, the first day of school. The day when you traded a notebook for nothing.

•••••••

• That defined summer to me as a youth. Doing nothing. Oh, sure, there was baseball and library trips and bike rides and on and on. But it was the ability to just plop down in the backyard, stare at the sky and let my mind wander any time I wanted that defined the period between the last bell of June and the first one this month.

Finding time for such Calvin-esque moments became harder when the nuns told us to settle down and find our desks. Or else.

Taking copious notes replaced taking time off. And set a tone for the next 60 years of my life. Might as well display that skill right here, right now, again. Thank you Sister Cletus. Sister Patrice. Sister Brennan. Sister Andrea. You ruined September for me.

• The biggest takeaway from watching a multitude of college football games Saturday? The gap between the haves, whoever they are, and the have-nots, illustrated to great degree by the Pac-2 schools, is growing ever wider.

You can lament it – I do. You can grouse about it – I have. You can even try to fight it – I will. But as is the case in most everything in life, it comes down to money. And if the program you follow – or love, depending on your level of commitment – either doesn’t have it or doesn’t want to spend it, then you’re cooked.

The haves that populate the upper tier of the Power Four will have one goal. A national title. The have-nots, which includes the lower tier of the top conferences and every other FBS school? Something else entirely. Maybe it is a winning record. Beating your rival every once in a while. Finishing higher than expected in your conference. Or it may just have to be being satisfied by playing as well as possible. Every week.

• One truism was driven home Saturday. Living anywhere in the Pacific Time Zone is better than being part of the I-95 corridor. For sports fans.

The key games start earlier. Are done earlier. And are followed by a whole series of usually crazy contests that still allow you to get to bed by midnight. Usually.

Everywhere else folks are already snoring at a decibel rivaled only by the Oregon State chainsaw.

• If I were still coaching youth or high school baseball, I would have grabbed a clip of Julio Rodriguez’s seventh-inning ground ball Sunday in Cleveland. And everything surrounding it.

Two outs. Game tied. Mariners slumping. J.P. Crawford on third, Kole Young on second, Cal Raleigh on first. A 3-2 count. Runners off with Matt Festa’s pitch.

A ball, off the plate. But Rodriguez, as is his wont, expands the strike zone and hits a 17-hopper up the middle.

If Rodriguez pouts for a millisecond all is lost. Instead he busts his butt down the line. Daniel Schneemann doesn’t charge the ball as hard as he should. Rodriguez races the ball to first. And earns, in a bang-bang decision, the safe call. But that’s just part of the story. Young supplied the denouement, never slowing, turning third and scoring before Kyle Manzardo can react.

A two-run lead that stands up. And, because Julio busted his butt, the Mariners’ busted their road losing streak.

• Saturday night, the University of Washington opened its 2025 football schedule. Hosted Colorado State in a nonconference game. Won 38-21 while 67,778 folks watched.

Sunday night the Seattle Sounders, who play the game defined by the rest of the world as football, played for the Leagues Cup title. Hosted Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in Lumen Field. Won the match and the trophy 3-0 while 69,314 watched.

I’m not going to make some grand pronouncement about soccer’s moment of glory, it’s arrival on the national stage, any of the crud that’s been bantered around for decades. I just wanted to point out the numbers.

Same city. Less than 24 hours apart. Two different sports. Almost 70,000 people gathering to watch each. It says a lot about Seattle, about the Huskies, about the Sounders.

• I can’t count. Nor can I keep track of all the conference changes I guess.

Last week I focused on Washington State’s and Oregon State’s games against Power Four schools. Miscounted them. Didn’t include Big 12 member Houston as a big-dude-conference member.

My bad. That gives the two schools – I’m 99.9% sure of this – eight games against the autonomous four. And makes their task a bit easier. A split of the games would be acceptable this season. But, if Saturday night was any indication, not easy to achieve. And may force another expectation adjustment.

The Beavers are 0-1 after being boat-raced by Cal at home. They still have games at seventh-ranked Oregon, 23rd-ranked Texas Tech and home vs. Jake Dickert’s Wake Forest team as well as Houston. Doesn’t it seem as if 2-3 is the best they can hope for?

The Cougars have just one home game against either the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC or SEC. The Apple Cup in a couple weeks. Then they are on the road against 21st-ranked Ole Miss and Virginia back-to-back weeks in October.

The way the games are slotted, winning one would be an accomplishment.

But, under my new expectation guidelines, if it’s against the Huskies, the season is a success.

•••

WSU: There is no way to get around it. The Cougar offensive line struggled Saturday night. Those of us watching at home, the folks in the Martin Stadium stands, the coaches, everyone saw it. Including Greg Woods, who delves into the issues in his follow-up story about the 13-10 victory over the Vandals. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has some fun today, sharing a power ranking of the eight schools that will make up the Pac-12 next season. Latest addition Texas State leads the way. … There was a game on last night worth watching, and not just because Miami has twin brothers from Kellogg, Idaho (Kolby and Riply Luna) on its roster. Mainly, we wanted to see if Mario Cristobal’s team could win a big game. It did, with a last-second field goal lifting the Hurricanes to a 27-24 victory over visiting Notre Dame. … Lee Corso’s final GameDay picks? He picked the winner in every game he had. … What type of fan are you? One who enjoys Alabama’s misery or the type happy that Florida State seems to be reborn? We know where UW fans fall. … We linked this Mike Vorel column yesterday about Washington when we saw it on the Times’ website. Here it is on the S-R site. … Christian Caple has four touchdowns worth of thoughts on the Huskies’ win. … The takeaways from Oregon State’s loss? We have five to pass along. … The Beavers are favored over visiting Fresno State this week. … The takeaways from Oregon’s victory? We have 10 to pass along. … The oddsmakers think the Ducks will rout Oklahoma State. … Colorado actually ran the ball pretty well in its defeat. … Did Utah make a statement against UCLA in the Rose Bowl? Or was that just Devon Dampier’s thing? … Just what did we learn from Utah State’s opener? … Maybe a little more than was possible to gather from USC’s rout of a vastly overmatched foe. … That UCLA is going to struggle once more is a possible takeaway from the Bruins’ loss. … The big news from Berkeley revolves around quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the true freshman who may just be the real deal. … The big news from Tempe is Arizona State won handily and identified its issues. … Arizona is selling the naming rights to its stadium. Sorry, but Gesa Field is already taken. So is Martin Stadium, though there is no money attached with the latter. … Colorado State has a much easier opponent this week. Northern Colorado. … In basketball news, former Montana (and Utah State) coach Stew Morrill will be inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame. … College coaches are bracing for new NIL lawsuits concerning outside income.

EWU and Idaho: Around the (current and future) Big Sky, Montana State’s cornerbacks were schooled a bit in Eugene. … Weber State did learns some things in its road loss. … Northern Arizona played better than most expected. … What’s up with Cal Poly’s offense? The Mustangs scored 41 points at USD. … Sacramento State had its stingers removed by third-ranked South Dakota State.

Indians: The home schedule is over. The season will be in a week. But Dave Nichols shares one number Spokane baseball fans can celebrate following a disappointing final home game 5-2 loss to Tri City. It is 264,416, the most the franchise has drawn since the stadium opened in 1958.

Chiefs: Middle of summer. High in the mid-90s. And there was hockey in the Arena. Dave was there to take in Spokane’s “Red-White” game. And share with us the particulars of the intrasquad battles.

Mariners: The M’s game story after the 4-2 win? We linked it above. Here too. … The schedule eases up the next couple weeks. Can Seattle take advantage? … Randy Arozarena is looking forward to returning to Tampa.

Seahawks: Seattle opens the season against NFC West favorite San Francisco. At Lumen Field on Sunday. It should be fun.

Storm: There may have been just two words that saved Seattle’s season. … The Storm hosts Los Angeles tonight.

Sounders: We linked the game story above. Here too. … There was a scuffle afterward. Reports seem to indicate Miami’s secondary-star Luis Suárez sparked it. He also seems to have spit on an older Sounder security guard. If that had been me, I would have good down with more flair than Kramer did when struck by Keith Hernandez’s spittle. And then contacted my attorney. … Matt Calkins has some thoughts on yesterday’s match. … So do some national sites.

•••

• This may just be the final Labor Day in the Spokane area in which students haven’t already started school. The schedule is changing. And next year an August start is in the works, as it’s been in other places for many years. Until later …