Idaho debuts ‘Fightin’ Taters’ helmets for Saturday’s game against St. Thomas

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho Vandals football team is reaching for its roots. Vegetables, that it.

The Vandals announced Monday at they would wear helmets with script “Fightin’ Taters’ on the side for Saturday’s home opener against St. Thomas.

The uniforms are all black and were created in partnership with The Field Rush, a college marketing company, highlighting the state’s most iconic agricultural export. The game is sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Kibbie Dome.