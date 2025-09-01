Mariners call up top prospect Harry Ford and release Donovan Solano

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

TAMPA, Fla. — With major-league rosters expanding to 28 on Monday, the Mariners made a series of moves before facing the Rays.

The moves were significant: The Mariners called up Harry Ford, one of their top prospects, while also releasing veteran bench player Donovan Solano. Seattle can only have 27 players active for the three-game series in Tampa due to Victor Robles’ seven-game suspension.

The moves:

• Ford, C, selected from Triple-A Tacoma;

• Luke Jackson, RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma;

• Leo Rivas, INF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma;

• Sauryn Lao, RHP, designated for assignment; and

• Solano, INF, released from roster.

Ford will give the Mariners three catchers on their roster, which is useful since Seattle has been playing both Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver in the lineup vs. left-handed starting pitchers.

A first-round pick in 2021, Ford has been one of Seattle’s top prospects since being drafted. He is currently rated the No. 40 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100. In 97 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, he posted a .283/.408/.460 slash line with 18 doubles, 16 homers, 74 RBI, 74 walks and seven stolen bases.

The switch-hitting Rivas will give the Mariners a backup for both shortstop J.P. Crawford and third baseman Eugenio Suárez while also serving as a platoon partner with Cole Young at second base. Rivas has played in 30 games with the Mariners this season, posting a .283/.411/.300 slash line.

Jackson, 34, signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Aug. 21. The veteran right-hander pitched for the Rangers to start the season, appearing in 39 games and posting a 2-5 record with a 4.11 ERA. He was designated for assignment in July and released from the organization. He pitched briefly with the Tigers. He appeared in three games with Triple-A Tacoma, allowing two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched with four strikeouts and no walks.

Solano, 37, had played sparingly in recent weeks after the addition of Josh Naylor at the trade deadline. He appeared in just four games in August. In 69 game this season, he posted a .252/.295/.344 slash line with four doubles, a triple, three homers and 21 RBI.