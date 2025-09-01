More than 50 shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, including a dozen in 2 mass shootings

By Jake Sheridan and Christy Gutowski Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO – Five people were shot early Monday morning in the second mass shooting to occur in the Bronzeville area over a Labor Day holiday weekend that saw 55 people shot citywide, seven of whom died.

Chicago police officers were near the scene of the second Bronzeville shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Monday when they heard gunfire. Police said they found five people wounded .

The shooting left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to police.

The victims also included a 33-year-old man shot in the arm and reported to be in fair condition, as well as a 36-year-old woman shot in the leg, a 33-year-old man shot in the leg and arm and a 26-year-old man shot in the leg in good condition.

Police were responding to a call of a “large disturbance” nearby when the shooting occurred. Authorities said they recovered four guns at the scene. Detectives were questioning a person of interest, according to the Chicago police.

The shooting occurred one day after an unknown gunman drove by and opened fire on a crowd standing outside . Seven people were shot in the late Saturday night attack, and all seven were listed in good condition after the shooting, according to police. Police said no one was in custody as of Monday afternoon in connection with the Saturday shooting.

Two were fatally wounded in separate shootings Sunday evening, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman was in front of an Altgeld Gardens home around 7:30 p.m. when a gunman described by police as a “known offender” shot her in the chest and killed her. Around an hour later, police found a man shot to death with multiple wounds to the body in Little Village.

As of Monday afternoon, police reported at least 55 people had been shot citywide, with seven people killed, over the Labor Day weekend.

The violence erupted as President Donald Trump continued to threaten to deploy National Guard troops and federal agents into the city despite objections from Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson.