Seahawks updates on Uchenna Nwosu, others heading into season opener

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks returned to the practice field at the VMAC on Monday following three days off, turning their attention fully to Sunday’s regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

Being in regular-season mode also meant that the Seahawks now have to produce regular injury and participation and game status reports on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of a regular Sunday game week.

But that also meant the Seahawks did not have to talk about injuries on Monday and coach Mike Macdonald took full advantage of that to say he wouldn’t go into detail about the status of any players heading into the week.

However, media were allowed to watch a 15-minute or so portion of stretching and prepractice warmups, during which time the Seahawks looked as if they could be a pretty healthy team Sunday.

The biggest question appears to revolve around veteran rush end Uchenna Nwosu, who did not play in the preseason while still recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Nwosu was on the Physically Unable to Perform list until Aug. 18 and has gradually ramped up practice work since then.

During the portion of practice media saw Monday, Nwosu worked mostly off to the side with a trainer while most of the rest of the players went through a group stretching regiment.

Nwosu projects to be one of the four main players in Seattle’s pass rush rotation along with Derrick Hall, Boye Mafe and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Seattle also kept undrafted rookie free agents Jared Ivey and Connor O’Toole on the 53-man roster and either or both could provide gameday depth if Nwosu isn’t yet ready.

Seattle also signed veteran Chazz Surratt after he was released by the 49ers and he could also potentially get some snaps in pass-rush situations.

Second-year player Jamie Sheriff, who played some outside linebacker and off-ball linebacker in camp, was also re-signed to the practice squad and could be elevated if needed.

Here are a few other personnel updates:

• Running back Kenneth Walker III practiced sparingly early in camp while nursing a sore foot. But he returned to take part in the full-contact joint practice at Green Bay on Aug. 21 and he was in pads Monday, sprinting onto the field and taking part in early stretching.

Macdonald said a few times during camp that the team had a plan to ramp up Walker’s work to assure he’d be ready for the season and when asked Monday about Walker, Macdonald said, “everything is going according to plan right now.’’

• Rookie receiver Tory Horton sat out the Green Bay practice and game after suffering an ankle injury against the Chiefs in the second preseason game Aug. 15.

But Macdonald said last week the expectation was that Horton would practice fully this week and Horton had a helmet Monday and took part in early punt return work and stretching, indicating things appear to be going to plan.

Macdonald said he felt Horton was able to keep up with his mental preparation during his time on the sideline.

“Tory has done a great job,’’ Macdonald said. “He’s on it. Feel like he’s in a great spot mentally. Hasn’t had a lot of game experience yet so my recommendation is just go out and do all the things he’s been doing in practice. But he’s on it. He’s done a great job.’’

• Receiver Jake Bobo, who entered the concussion protocol after being injured while fielding a punt in the Green Bay game, had a helmet and took part in early punt return drills.

• Linebacker Tyrice Knight, who did not play in the preseason due to both a knee injury and an undisclosed medical issue, was also on the field with a helmet as practice began.

• Macdonald also said veteran middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was limited early in camp while recovering from offseason knee surgery, appears to be right where the team hoped as the regular season begins.

“I think if you ask him, he’s saying that this is the best he’s felt,’’ Macdonald said. “So that’s great for us, great for him.’’

Backup guard plan revealed

The Seahawks last week put backup guard Christian Haynes on injured reserve with a pec injury. Haynes, the 81st overall pick of the 2024 draft, can return after four weeks.

But until then, his absence makes the Seahawks a little thinner at guard than they had been in the preseason behind starters Grey Zabel on left side and Anthony Bradford on the right.

Veteran Josh Jones can play both guard and tackle but played mostly tackle in camp and the only other two guards on the 53-man roster are rookies Bryce Cabeldue and Mason Richman.

Macdonald on Monday confirmed that what the team would likely do if either Zabel or Bradford is injured is move starting center Jalen Sundell to guard and insert Olu Oluwatimi at center.

“If somebody couldn’t find their helmet, Olu’s probably the next guy in the game,’’ Macdonald said. “Jalen would go to guard is the plan right now.”

Sundell played regularly at right guard early in camp before concentrating on center when Oluwatimi was sidelined with a back issue before the first preseason game.

The team’s overall guard depth decreased some Monday when Seattle released second-year player Sataoa Laumea off the practice squad to make room for safety D’Anthony Bell, who was brought back after being released off the 53-man roster last week.

Laumea started six games at right guard last season as a rookie but was moved to left guard this offseason behind Zabel and was never a factor in the battle for the RG starting job, which Bradford won ahead of Haynes.

Punt returner still a secret

The Seahawks listed Steven Sims as their starting punt returner on the depth chart for the final preseason game against the Packers, backed up by Horton and Bobo.

However, Sims battled a hamstring issue throughout camp and was released with an injury settlement last week.

Seattle’s leading punt returner in the preseason, cornerback Damarion Williams (four returns for 35 yards), also was released.

Horton, meanwhile, had just one punt return for five yards in the preseason after being injured in the first half against the Chiefs while Bobo had three for 34.

If Horton is healthy he figures to get his chance at it.

As noted, he handled some returns early in Monday’s practice. So did Bobo, receiver Dareke Young, safety Ty Okada and running back George Holani.

Also getting some returns was Courtney Jackson, a rookie receiver who signed to the practice squad last week after spending training camp with Denver, who appears as if he could be a legitimate candidate to get some returns, possibly as soon as Sunday.

Jackson had 74 yards on five punt returns for Denver, with a long of 26, and also returned four kickoffs for 87 yards. As with any player on the practice squad, Jackson can be elevated to the active roster on gameday three times before he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

For now, Macdonald said the team will leave it a mystery.

“We’ll let everybody know on Sunday,’’ he said.