Strike averted in Mead as teachers union, district reach tentative agreement on new contract

School will start as scheduled Tuesday in Mead School District .

After around 90 hours spent at the bargaining table the past two weeks and a total of 18 meetings since May, the district and staff union Mead Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new teaching contract. The agreement averts the possibility of a teacher strike, authorized by union membership on Thursday.

In the meantime, students will return to school for the first day Tuesday. Union president Toby Doolittle said his members are eager to welcome kids.

“They’re just really excited to start the school year; they’re going to have a lot of energy,” he said.

A statement from the district Superintendent Travis Hansen reflected similar relief .

“We know the uncertainty of the last couple of days has been stressful for many, and we’re thankful to have avoided a delayed start to the school year,” the statement reads.

Doolittle declined to share specifics about what the bargaining teams settled on Sunday night but said the contract would address student and staff safety and training and collaboration opportunities, some of the union’s main asks when approaching the bargaining table.

“It was a substantial opportunity for us to meet the needs of our kids; that’s what we came in trying to do, and I think we accomplished that,” Doolittle said. “Safety was our highest priority, and we have commitments to improve safety, be litigious with our protocols and procedures, and improve communication among community and staff through some new electronic services.”

Teachers will see a 2.5% salary increase this school year, with subsequent years to increase by the state-determined allocation to districts in line with inflation each year, according to the school district’s website.

Other items that could be included in the contract may not boost teacher salary, but would increase district expenditures in areas like teacher training or other contracts beyond base salary.

“Many union proposals request increased stipends, supplemental contracts, training pay, additional days and case/class overload pay,” the district website reads, posted before the tentative agreement was reached.

The two-year contract isn’t ratified until the union votes on it at a general assembly meeting, to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Doolittle said he is “confident members will appreciate this agreement.”

The Mead Education Association represents 625 members in the district. The new contract applies to certificated employees, including teachers, nurses and therapists in schools.