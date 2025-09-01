Trump orders have stripped nearly half a million federal workers of union rights

By Eileen Sullivan New York Times

WASHINGTON — More than 445,000 federal employees saw their union protections disappear in August, as agencies moved to comply with an executive order President Donald Trump signed earlier this year that called for ignoring collective bargaining contracts with nearly 1 million workers.

The termination of protections followed an Aug. 1 appeals court ruling on legal challenges to Trump’s directive. The order, signed in late March, directed 22 agencies to ignore contracts for employees in specific unions. On Thursday, Trump signed a second executive order stripping union rights from thousands of other employees at six additional agencies.

Trump said that the affected workers had roles that touched on national security, and that provisions in their labor contracts could interfere with his policies being carried out. He cited, for example, the role that Department of Veterans Affairs employees play in providing care for wounded troops in wartime.

Federal labor unions targeted in the executive orders have repeatedly sued the Trump administration, and in some cases forced the administration to temporarily pause the president’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce and reshape the government. The American Federation of Government Employees has filed more than a dozen lawsuits related to the federal workforce. The White House has likened this to a declaration of “war.”

So far, nine agencies have terminated union contracts that covered more than 445,000 federal workers from the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency, General Services Administration, the departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs, and parts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“This is literally the largest act of union busting in American history,” said Mike Podhorzer, a former political director of the AFL-CIO. “There’s not another time when that many people lost their union.”

Podhorzer and some labor historians predicted that Trump would strip bargaining rights from even more of the federal workforce, and that the trend would eventually reach private sector unions.

Union officials have said the loss of bargaining rights for federal employees inevitably hurts the members of the public the agencies serve.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.