Ask the doctors: Dynamic ultrasound may help diagnose radial nerve compression

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I’m having radial nerve problems whenever I use my triceps, like pushing the lawn mower, opening doors or pushing up from the recliner. It’s making my thumb and pointer finger very weak. An ultrasound didn’t show any nerve compression. If compression happens only when I flex the muscle, does that mean it won’t show on a diagnostic workup?

Dear Reader: The radial nerve weaves its way from just below the armpit, through the elbow joint and down the length of the forearm. It animates the triceps, the muscle group at the back of the upper arm that engages during the pushing and pressing movements you have described. A branch of the radial nerve continues down through the wrist and into a portion of the hand. It controls extension and flexion of the wrist, the thumb, the index and middle fingers, and the inner half of the ring finger. It also provides sensation to the back of the hand and those fingers.

The meandering path of the radial nerve brings it close to bone, muscles and connective tissue, making it vulnerable to compression. This can occur from overuse, trauma, injury, repeated or sustained pressure, structural anomalies and inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis or diabetes. If the nerve is squeezed or trapped by the surrounding tissues, the pressure can interfere with its ability to function.

The weakness in your thumb and index finger are consistent with radial nerve compression. Additional symptoms can include a dull ache in the outer forearm, just below the elbow, and numbness, tingling or a burning sensation in the fingers the radial nerve serves. These may become worse at night. More severe compression can cause weakness in the wrist or fingers, and may make it difficult to grip objects, turn the palm upward or perform precision movement.

Diagnosis begins with a physical exam and a patient history, and may include imaging tests, including the ultrasound you underwent. This technique involves a device that emits high-frequency sound waves that scatter as they enter the body. As they encounter solid tissue, the sound waves bounce, each at a unique frequency based on the type of tissue encountered. On their return journey, the high-frequency waves are converted into electrical impulses, then processed by a computer and presented as visual images.

A scan known as dynamic ultrasound can be a useful diagnostic tool. Unlike regular ultrasound, which creates static images, this form of the scan allows clinicians to view their patient’s skeletal structures in motion. This, along with significant advances in image quality, have made dynamic ultrasound an important diagnostic tool for musculoskeletal injuries and nerve impingement or compression.

If left untreated, the discomfort, weakness and limits to range of motion associated with radial nerve compression can worsen. If nerve damage occurs, they can even become permanent. We think it would be wise for you to ask your doctor about a dynamic ultrasound scan. If they are dismissive or resistant, don’t hesitate to seek a second opinion.

