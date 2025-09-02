Chloe Malle, daughter of Candice Bergen, to helm American Vogue

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Anna Wintour has passed the designer baton to Vogue.com editor and “proud ‘nepo baby’” Chloe Malle, daughter of actress Candice Bergen, will helm the American iteration of the storied fashion magazine.

Vogue on Tuesday announced the promotion is effective immediately, catapulting the 39-year-old “The Run-Through” co-host – whose mom played fictional Vogue editor Enid Frick on “Sex and the City” – to head of editorial content.

“Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled – and awed – to be part of that,” said Malle, who was promoted to editor of Vogue.com in the fall of 2023. “I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

“I’ve spent my career at Vogue working in roles across every platform – from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media,” said Malle, who began her tenure as Social Editor in 2011 and became Contributing Editor in 2016, “I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”

The hiring comes just over two months after news broke that Wintour, 75, would step down as the magazine’s editor-in-chief, after 37 years in the role. In late June, it was reported that Wintour would stay on as Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s global chief content officer.

Wintour said of selecting a successor that she “knew I had one chance to get it right,” and calls Malle one of the outlet’s “secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion” and a “voracious, engaged journalist with an intuition for women’s changing interests.”

Speaking to the New York Times this week, Malle owned her title as a “proud ‘nepo baby,’ ” though she’s long wanted “to prove that I’m more than Candice Bergen’s daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills.”

“There is no question that I have 100% benefited from the privilege I grew up in,” admitted Malle, whose father is late French director-screenwriter Louis Malle. “It’s delusional to say otherwise. I will say, thought, that it has always made me work much harder.”