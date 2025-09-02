Former Washington State basketball coach George Raveling dies at 88

From staff and wire reports

Former Washington State basketball coach George Raveling, a hall of famer who was the first Black head coach in the Pacific-8 Conference, has died of cancer at age 88.

His family announced the news Tuesday morning in a statement on social media.

“It is with deep sadness and unimaginable pain that we share the passing of our beloved ‘Coach,’ George Henry Raveling, who faced cancer with courage and grace,” the statement read. “He transitioned peacefully at 88, surrounded by family as well as love, faith and sacred protection.

“There are no words to fully capture what George meant to his family, friends, colleagues, former players and assistants – and to the world. He will be profoundly missed, yet his aura, energy, divine presence, and timeless wisdom live on in all those he touched and transformed.”

Raveling, who was elected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and to the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2015, led the Cougars from 1972-83, and coached the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances – in 1980 and ’ 83. WSU finished 167-136 in his 11 seasons.

Raveling left for Iowa after the 1983 season before wrapping his head-coaching career at USC (1986-94). He served as an assistant coach on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal. He also assisted the 1988 U.S. team.

George Raveling coached Washington State men’s basketball for 11 seasons before leaving in 1983. (The Spokesman-Review archive)

Over 22 seasons, Raveling’s teams at WSU, Iowa and USC finished with an overall record of 336-292. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament six times, compiling a 2-6 record on the sport’s biggest stage.

He was named the Pac-10 Coach of the Year three times (1976, 1983, 1992) and was recognized nationally in 1992, when he won NABC Coach of the Year honors. Raveling retired from coaching in 1994, at the age of 57 and just two months after a car collision in Los Angeles placed him in intensive care.

During his time as an assistant coach at Villanova in 1963, Raveling came into possession of a historic artifact while attending the March on Washington. After convincing event staffers to let them assist with security, Raveling and a friend eventually found their way onto the podium, standing adjacent to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

When the speech concluded, Raveling asked King if he could have the minister’s speech notes as a souvenir. King obliged, and Raveling walked out with the paper document, later declining million-dollar offers from those wanting to purchase the speech. He eventually donated it to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“Born in a segregated hospital and rising to the halls of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, George never lost his love for life, his resilience, his childlike curiosity, not his unshakable belief in treating every person with dignity and respect,” Raveling’s family wrote on social media. “Beyond accolades, he remained a lifelong learner and a kid, beautiful soul – always finding ways to pour into others and inspire the next generation.”

Upon his retirement from coaching, Raveling was hired as Nike’s Global Basketball Sports Marketing Director and was credited for helping the shoe giant sign Michael Jordan to a lucrative endorsement deal.

“Prior to all of that, Sonny (Vaccaro) likes to take the credit,” Jordan told USA Today. “But it really wasn’t Sonny, it was actually George Raveling. George Raveling was with me on the 1984 Olympics team (as an assistant coach under Bob Knight). He used to always try to talk to me, ‘You gotta go Nike, you gotta go Nike. You’ve got to try.’ ”

In Ben Affleck’s popular 2023 film, Air, a biographical sports drama depicting Nike’s pitch to sign Jordan, Raveling’s character is played by actor Marlon Wayans.

Several coaches and people connected to the game paid tribute to Raveling on social media.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas wrote that Raveling was “a true guardian of the game” and “an icon.”

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright described Raveling as “the finest human being, inspiring mentor, most loyal alum and a thoughtful loving friend.”

In a statement, NABC executive director Craig Robinson said Raveling was “one of the foremost role models for how coaches can utilize their influential platforms to impact societal change and advance the cause of racial equity.”

Raveling is also the author of three books: “A Rebounder’s Workshop: A Drill Manual on Rebounding,” “War on the Boards” and “What You’re Made for: Powerful Life Lessons From My Career in Sports (with Ryan Holiday).”

“Grief is the cost of love deeply felt” Raveling’s family wrote. “We are eternally grateful for everyone who loved George. He cherished his family, his friends, his books, and every opportunity to be a positive difference-maker in as many lives as possible.”